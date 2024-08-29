Newcastle United made an excellent start to their Carabao Cup campaign on Wednesday night, beating Nottingham Forest on penalties at the City Ground.

Eddie Howe made a couple of changes to his side, but stuck with a first-choice backline, with little to no cover at his disposal due to injuries to the likes of Jamaal Lascelles and Kieran Trippier.

All summer long the Magpies have been targeting reinforcements at the back, with Marc Guehi the number one option on the club’s radar.

However, after seeing four separate bids all being rejected for the England international, Howe’s side are running out of time to secure a deal for his services with the transfer deadline just one day away.

As a result, they could explore other options, with one player emerging as a potential target for the Magpies before the window slams shut in just over 24 hours time.

Newcastle interested in signing Guehi alternative

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Newcastle are monitoring RB Leipzig centre-back Mohamed Simakan as a potential option at the heart of the club’s defence.

The 24-year-old made 32 appearances in the Bundesliga last season, prompting interest from the Magpies alongside Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

With that move to the Middle East progressing, however, the Tynesiders would have to move quickly to get the deal done.

Simakan could cost the Magpies around the €45m (£38m) mark this summer, providing a cheaper alternative to Guehi, but also a better defensive option for Howe’s side.

How Simakan compares to Guehi

Whilst Guehi would undoubtedly improve the options currently at Howe’s disposal, the lack of progress on the deal will undoubtedly provide cause for concern, with the club desperately needing reinforcements in the defensive department.

His price tag was always going to increase after such an impressive Euro 2024 campaign which saw him feature in all but one game for England, but £75m is an astronomical figure for a centre-back - even in today’s market.

With Simakan available for nearly half the price, he would be an excellent addition, with the Frenchman getting the better of the Palace ace in numerous key defensive areas last season.

The “superb” talent, as described by scout Antonio Mango, excelled in possession, completing more progressive carries and progressive passes per 90 - allowing Howe to sign a ball-playing option who would fit perfectly into his philosophy of players who are able to play out from the back.

How Simakan & Guehi compare in 2023/24 Statistics (per 90) Simakan Guehi Games played 32 25 Minutes played 2138 2021 Progressive carries 1.4 0.7 Progressive passes 4.5 3 Tackles won 1.2 0.8 Blocks made 1.5 1 Interceptions 1.2 0.8 Aerials won 63% 50% Stats via FBref

However, Simakan also dominated defensively, winning more tackles and completing more interceptions per 90 - providing that added defensive cover that the club have been desiring all window.

The French star also managed to win more of his aerial battles and complete more blocks, making him an all-round better option than Guehi for the Magpies.

Given the difference in quality and price tag, Newcastle would be far better off making a move for the Leipzig star during the closing stages of the window in an attempt to solve their defensive woes.

The money that they would save could allow them to also invest in a new right-winger, another position that the club have been targeting reinforcements in all summer.