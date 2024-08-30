Nottingham Forest exited the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle earlier this week, falling to a defeat to fellow Premier League side Newcastle United following a penalty shootout at the City Ground.

Striker Taiwo Awoniyi endured a difficult first start of the new campaign, failing to make a mark on the game, before blazing his penalty over the bar, topping off his disappointing return to action.

The Nigerian has lost his starting place under Nuno Espírito Santo to Chris Wood, with his performance on Wednesday night unlikely to change the mind of the Reds boss.

However, the 27-year-old may find himself as the third-choice striker on Trentside, with the club still in the market for a new centre-forward.

Santiago Gimenez once looked like he was set for a move to the East Midlands, but the club have turned their attention to another target who could arrive before the deadline in the coming hours.

Nottingham Forest's search for a striker

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Nottingham Forest have made a third bid to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush in an attempt to bolster their forward line.

Plettenberg claims that the Reds want to pay no more than £21m for the Egyptian, but the Bundesliga side aren’t willing to let the forward go for any less than £25m before the closure of the window.

It’s also been reported elsewhere that Marmoush wants to move to the City Ground, with Nuno’s side needing to up their offer if a deal is to progress for the 25-year-old.

His tally of 18 goal contributions in Germany last season would undoubtedly provide that added cutting edge that Forest are looking for, proving to be an upgrade on current striker Awoniyi.

Why Marmoush would be an upgrade on Awoniyi

It’s been a very stop-start period for Awoniyi in recent months, with the former Union Berlin forward constantly plagued with injury issues, having been restricted to just 12 league starts in 2023/24.

The setbacks have taken a toll on the one-time Liverpool man, preventing him from a regular spell in the first-team - undoubtedly contributing to his dismal showing in the cup on Wednesday night.

Unfortunately, the club are unable to rely on the Nigerian due to his fitness woes and his lack of form, subsequently turning to Marmoush, with the Frankfurt forward - who has 17 goals in just 43 games for his current side - a huge upgrade on the current Reds man.

The “superb” ace, as described by former coach Timo Schultz, outscored Awoniyi last season, whilst also dominating the Nigerian ace with his efforts on goal during the 2023/24 campaign.

How Marmoush & Awoniyi compare in 2023/24 Statistics (per 90) Marmoush Awoniyi Games played 29 20 Goals + assists 18 9 Progressive carries 3.4 0.7 Progressive passes 2.3 1.2 Shots taken 3 1.9 Shots on target 1.2 1 Take-ons completed 1.5 0.7 Aerials won 48% 30% Stats via FBref

He also excelled in possession, averaging more progressive carries and progressive passes per 90, whilst winning more aerial battles despite his smaller stature than the current Forest ace.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

The rumoured price tag would be an excellent fee for a talent who has the ability to find the back of the net, whilst also having the potential to improve further in the years ahead at the City Ground.

Awoniyi has unfortunately failed to kick on after his recent troubles with injuries, with the club making the right call in making a move for Marmoush before the closure of the window.