Leeds United’s transfer business has yet to take off in January, but it’s to be expected with many in and around the club anticipating a quiet window this month.

Outgoings have started to gradually take place at Elland Road, with Charlie Crew joining League Two Doncaster Rovers, alongside Joe Gelhardt, who’s joining Hull City on loan for the remainder of the season.

The moves for the aforementioned pair are vital, handing them valuable first-team minutes to continue their development, and opening the door to new arrivals to provide added quality and depth.

Various names such as Bali Mumba have surfaced in recent days, but as of yet, no progression has been made on any potential incomings for Daniel Farke.

However, that being said, one name continues to be mentioned with a move to Yorkshire this month, with the player now wanting to leave his current side for a new challenge.

Leeds remain in the race for player who wants to leave

According to German outlet BILD, Leeds are still monitoring the progress of Borussia Mönchengladbach centre-back Nico Elvedi over a potential move this window.

The 28-year-old Swiss defender has previously been touted as an option for Farke’s side, but the latest update could give them a potential boost in their pursuit.

The report states that Elvedi would want a move to England in the near future, with his current side in the market for a new central defender by the end of the month. Previously valued at around £8m, this could be a rather big deal for any second-tier side to complete.

Such links could provide the Whites an edge in their hunt for reinforcements, with the international star undoubtedly bolstering the club’s current promotion ambitions.

It would also allow the hierarchy to complete a deal for a player who may be able to follow in the footsteps of a former fan-favourite should he complete a move to Elland Road.

Why Elvedi could be Leeds’ next Georginio Rutter

French attacking midfielder Georginio Rutter joined Leeds back in January 2023 for a club-record £35.5m, looking to provide added ammunition in their quest for Premier League survival.

However, he was unable to do so, failing to make a real impact - registering just one assist in his first 11 outings following his big-money transfer to the club.

The drop-down to the Championship would be the turning point of his career under Farke, starring as the club managed to reach the play-off final - notching a tally of eight goals and 16 assists, forming a deadly partnership with Crysencio Summerville.

Rutter would depart the Whites last summer, with Premier League side Brighton triggering his £40m release clause, allowing the club to make a profit despite his wobbly start to life in England.

The fanbase will always cherish him for his magic moments at Elland Road, with the club having an opportunity to replicate such business with a move for Elvedi.

On the face of it, the comparison may seem far-fetched, but the similarities between the pair, both moving from the Bundesliga in a winter window, could see Farke land a player who could play a pivotal role in their title ambitions in the coming months.

The Swiss star, who’s been dubbed “one of the best defenders” by one scout and analyst, has impressed in Germany this campaign, producing numerous defensive figures that would improve the options currently at the manager’s disposal.

Nico Elvedi's Bundesliga stats for Gladbach (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 11 Goals & assists 2 Pass accuracy 91% Duels won 4.3 Aerial battles won 2.4 Interceptions 1.1 Recoveries made 4.1 Stats via FotMob

Whilst no deal is near any form of completion, an opportunity to land a player of his calibre is something the hierarchy can’t turn their noses up at - having all the tools to ensure this season is one to remember for the fanbase.

Dubbed a "tremendous player" by German football expert Chris Williams, if he were to follow in Rutter’s footsteps and have a similar sort of impact, it would be an unbelievable addition and one that could massively boost Farke’s chances of ending the club’s two-year Premier League exile.