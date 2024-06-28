Aston Villa have been busy indeed over the previous couple of weeks. Unai Emery has sold Tim Iroegbunam to Everton, while Omari Kellyman and Douglas Luiz are closing in on moves to Chelsea and Juventus, respectively.

With player sales paramount prior to June in order to avoid breaching profit and sustainability regulations (PSR), the Spaniard has acted accordingly.

The funds raised from these moves could give him licence to strengthen his squad, with a current Premier League star appearing to be top of the list.

Aston Villa are still interested in signing Arsenal starlet

According to Football Insider, Emile Smith Rowe has reportedly told Arsenal that he wants to leave the club this summer in order to secure regular first-team football, which is good news for Villa.

The Midlands side are keen on luring him north this summer, while fellow Premier League sides Fulham and Crystal Palace have also shown interest in the attacking midfielder.

The Gunners could command a fee in excess of £30m, which may tempt Emery to make a move for a player that he managed during his 18-month spell in charge of the North London club between 2018 and 2019.

With Champions League football to look forward to next season, it is clear some high-quality players must be added to the first-team squad.

Emile Smith Rowe's Arsenal statistics Season Games Goals 2023/24 19 0 2022/23 14 0 2021/22 37 11 2020/21 33 4 2019/20 6 0 2018/19 6 3 Via Transfermarkt

Smith Rowe fits the bill perfectly, and if given free rein in the starting XI, he could be ideal for Ollie Watkins.

What Emile Smith Rowe could offer Aston Villa

The attacking midfielder hasn’t exactly enjoyed the greatest of times over the previous two campaigns, making just four starts in all competitions since the beginning of the 2022/23 season.

When he is fit and firing, however, the Englishman is a wonderful player with the ability to change matches in the blink of an eye.

Indeed, during the 2021/22 campaign, Smith Rowe scored 11 goals and grabbed two assists in 37 matches. During that same season, the 23-year-old created three big chances, averaged 0.9 key passes per game and succeeded with one successful dribble per game, which indicates how effective he is in the number ten role.

This could work wonders for Watkins, who would surely be ready to convert the chances created for him by his compatriot if he was deployed in the number ten slot, with the former Brentford striker seeking to build on his 27-goal season in all competitions.

Smith Rowe was hailed as a “gamechanger” by journalist Mark Mann-Bryans in 2021 when he was emerging as one of the finest talents at Arsenal alongside Bukayo Saka.

Since the end of that season, however, Saka has become one of the finest in Europe in his current position, while Smith Rowe has suffered several injuries, hindering any progress he made under Mikel Arteta.

Perhaps a fresh start is required in order for him to fulfil his wonderful potential. Emery handed the Englishman his competitive debut during the 2018/19 campaign and if there is anyone who knows how he works, it is the Spaniard.