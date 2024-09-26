West Ham United fell to yet another defeat last night, losing 5-1 to Arne Slot’s Liverpool in the Carabao Cup third round.

Goals from Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota secured the win for the Reds after Jarrell Quansah’s own goal put Julen Lopetegui’s side ahead after just 21 minutes.

The Hammers’ defensive frailty was once again evident in the meeting at Anfield, with the five goals taking the club's goals against tally to 14 in their opening seven outings - averaging two goals conceded per game.

It’s the second season in a row the Hammers have fallen to a 5-1 defeat in the Carabao Cup against the Reds, with the same soft underbelly on display once more, despite the heavy investment from the hierarchy this summer.

One player produced a dismal display, summing up the club’s woeful start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Edson Alvarez’s stats against Liverpool

Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez had an evening to forget on Merseyside last night, producing a woeful performance during the heavy defeat - continuing his below-par start to life under Lopetegui.

The 26-year-old was sent off in the 76th minute after picking up two yellow cards, with the second an idiotic challenge after being booked just a few minutes prior.

However, even before his sending-off, he failed to make an impact on the encounter, losing ten duels, the most of any player on the field.

Alvarez also lost possession ten times, whilst committing five fouls and only completing 19 passes - topping off his shocking display at Anfield.

Edson Alvarez's stats against Liverpool Statistics Tally Minutes played 76 Touches 42 Passes completed 19/24 (79%) Duels lost 10 Possession lost 10x Fouls committed 5 Stats via Sofascore

However, despite his display, one other Hammers player produced a similarly disappointing display and failed to take advantage of his rare start under Lopetegui.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

The player who was just as poor as Alvarez

Striker Danny Ings made his first start since April during last night’s defeat but failed to take advantage of the opportunity handed to him by the Spaniard.

The Englishman featured for an hour before being replaced by Michail Antonio, an understandable substitution given his lack of impact on the encounter up until his withdrawal.

The 32-year-old could only muster 14 touches during his 60-minute display - a tally fewer than goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski who registered 50 - losing possession seven times - meaning every two times he touched the ball he gifted the ball back to the opposition.

He also only completed four passes - an average of one every 15 minutes - often failing to impose himself on the game and provide that cutting edge at the top end of the pitch.

Danny Ings' stats against Liverpool Statistics Tally Minutes played 60 Touches 14 Passes completed 4/10 (40%) Duels won 2 Possession lost 7x Times caught offside 1 Stats via Sofascore

However, he did find himself with an opportunity in front of goal, but strayed offside before slotting the ball home, with the game potentially being completely different had he held his run beyond the last defender.

Ings was subsequently handed a 4/10 rating by the Daily Mail’s James Sharpe following the defeat - further highlighting his lack of impact for the East London outfit.

Given his dismal showing, Lopetegui should look to drop the striker ahead of the weekend’s trip to face Brentford as the Hammers still look to bounce back from the embarrassing showing at Anfield.

His side will be looking to claim their first win in five as they aim to finally kickstart their Premier League season against Thomas Frank’s side.