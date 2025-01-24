Manchester United do not have many options at centre-forward, and it has certainly been a tough season in front of goal for the Red Devils. The two players who have tended to lead the line this term for United have been Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Denmark striker Hojlund has struggled in the Premier League this season and has managed just two goals and no assists in 17 games in the top flight. Zirkzee has been slightly more profitable, with three goals and two assists in 22 top-flight appearances.

It might not come as a surprise that they are targeting a new centre-forward and looking to add a new player up front for Ruben Amorim to call upon. Their targets include one of the deadliest marksmen in the Premier League.

Man United target Premier League striker

The player in question here is Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap. The England U21 international has been in exceptional form this term for the Tractor Boys, which has grabbed the attention of some of England’s biggest clubs.

According to a report from Sky Sports, the Englishman, formerly of Manchester City’s academy, is one of the centre-forwards United have shortlisted as they ‘chase a new striker’ during the January Transfer window.

However, they will not be the only Premier League side targeting a move for the Ipswich number 19. Chelsea have also been linked with him as recently as Wednesday, and could well make a move this winter. In terms of a price, it was reported by Blues insider Simon Phillips that an offer ‘north of £50m’ would be what it takes for Ipswich to sell him.

Why Delap would be a good signing for Man Utd

It has been a really impressive first half of the campaign for 21-year-old Delap. Bearing in mind how poorly Ipswich have performed this term, his eight goals and two assists in 21 games make for very impressive reading.

Described as a “lethal” striker by football analyst and The Overlap: The Breakdown host H, Delap has made some major contributions for the Tractor Boys this term.

That includes two goals against Aston Villa, a goal and assist against Tottenham Hotspur and a goal and assist against Chelsea.

In fact, someone who he could enjoy playing alongside is Amad. The Ivorian was described as “sensational” by Sky Sports pundit and United legend Gary Neville after his Manchester Derby heroics earlier in the season.

Indeed, that sentiment has certainly been backed up by Amad’s numbers in the Premier League this season.

Despite limited opportunity under former manager Erik ten Hag, he has thrived in the top flight. The 22-year-old has six goals and six assists this term. That included a 12-minute hat-trick in United’s last top-flight win at Old Trafford against Southampton.

The United number 16 has been in sparkling form throughout the Premier League season, as his stats via FBref show. For example, Amad averages 2.1 key passes and 0.38 assists per game, placing him in the top 19% and the top 11% respectively.

Amad creative stats 2024/25 PL season Stat (per 90) Number Percentile Key passes 2.1 81st Assists 0.38 89th Shot-creating actions 4.65 84th Goal-creating actions 1.02 98th Stats from FBref

Having an attacker with that creative ability is every striker’s dream, and Delap could certainly benefit from such proactivity in the final third from Amad. He has an impressive conversion rate, 22% in the Premier League this term according to Sofascore, and could massively benefit from Amad’s vision.

Although £50m is a steep deal, it might be a smart move for United as they look to supplement the goals of Hojlund and Zirkzee with the deadly finishing of Ipswich's star man.

As for his link-up with Amad, United fans might be excited at seeing two players with superstar potential don that famous Red shirt and combine at Old Trafford.