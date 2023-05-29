Heart of Midlothian secured European football for next season as they finished fourth in the Scottish Premiership table, however, since they sacked Robbie Neilson at the start of April, they won just two of their final seven games under interim boss Steven Naismith.

The former Rangers and Everton star claims he is “ready” for the job on a permanent basis at Hearts next season; however, the club could potentially look for someone with a bit more experience in order to lead their charge into Europe next term.

With that in mind, former Sheffield United manager, Chris Wilder, has been linked with the post.

According to the Daily Record, Wilder is still interested in the Hearts job, with the role at Tynecastle representing an ‘attractive option’ for the Englishman according to the report.

The 55-year-old has recently left his role as Watford boss having agreed a short-term deal until the end of the season back in March, and with him back in the market for a new role, could the Hearts’ hierarchy look past Naismith and give the top job to someone who has experience managing in the Premier League?

Could Chris Wilder become the new Hearts manager?

Anything is possible, and with the Jambos entering Europe yet again, it could give the former Sheffield United coach a taste of continental football for the first time in his managerial career.

His most fruitful spell came at the Blades, whom he guided to promotion to the Premier League back during the 2018/19 season, and it was to be their first in the top flight for 12 years.

Not only did he keep them up in his first season as a Premier League manager, but they finished in ninth place, losing just 12 times. Unfortunately, 2020/21 saw the club suffer second-season syndrome as they finished rock bottom, winning just seven matches all campaign, while Wilder left before the season was over, departing in March 2021.

Across his 227 matches in charge, he won 1.59 points per match and his vast experience would certainly make him a better candidate than Naismith to the club moving forward.

With his teams scoring 863 goals in his 597 matches during his career, he could give Hearts a better-attacking edge as they look to improve on their 63 goals scored during 2022/23, with only Rangers and Celtic scoring more in the league.

Wilder was praised by journalist Sam Tighe following Sheffield United’s promotion, lauding him as “incredible” for leading them to two promotions in three seasons and although Naismith has come in during a difficult part of the campaign, there is no doubt that the Englishman would be a big upgrade on someone with such little experience.