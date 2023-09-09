The International break couldn’t have come at a better time for Heart of Midlothian, with a strong start to the season slowly being outdone by recent results.

Steven Naismith saw his team secure four points from six after two Premiership games while claiming a memorable aggregate victory over Rosenborg in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round, and it looked as though bright times were just around the corner for the Jambos.

Since then, however, the Gorgie outfit have scored just once in four games, suffering four consecutive defeats in the process and crashing out of Europe following a heavy defeat to Greek side PAOK.

Having made seven new signings during the summer transfer window, luring players such as Alex Lowry, Frankie Kent, and Calem Nieuwenhof to Tynecastle, it was certainly a productive window for the club.

The players will soon need to start showing their worth before too long, however, with Naismith have perhaps left to regret not making another signing which would have transformed their attacking options.

Did Hearts nearly sign Jamie McGrath this summer?

During the embryonic stages of the transfer window, Hearts were slow in doing business, being linked with numerous names but not acting upon their initial interest.

One such name was that of Jamie McGrath, the Irish attacking midfielder. According to The Daily Record, Naismith was looking at bringing the player back north of the border from English side Wigan Athletic and considering he had just a year left on his current contract at the time, it looked as though a knockdown offer could have been launched to secure his signature.

The player had made the move to Wigan in January 2022 from Premiership side St Mirren for a fee in the region of £150k, yet made just four appearances in all competitions.

Why did Hearts not sign Jamie McGrath?

Despite being linked with the Irish international for a few weeks, he terminated his contract with Wigan due to issues with the previous ownership, meaning he was available on a free transfer.

This should have given Naismith even further incentive to make a swoop for the midfielder, knowing that he wouldn’t cost the club a penny in transfer fees, yet they acted too slowly, and it was another Scottish side who beat them to his signature.

Aberdeen began to show interest, eventually snapping him up just a week before the end of the transfer window, and it looks like they have secured themselves a wonderful bargain, and a player Hearts will soon regret having missed out on in the coming months.

How good is Jamie McGrath?

Having shone in Ireland with numerous clubs, the 5 foot 9 dynamo signed for the Paisley outfit in 2020 and emerged as one of their finest players over the next two years.

Across just 79 games, he scored 20 times and grabbed seven assists and this type of form clearly impressed Wigan, as the aforementioned £150k fee proved to be too much for the Scottish side to turn down.

Journalist Josh Bunting lavished the midfielder upon moving to England, saying: “Jamie McGrath is a sensational signing for Wigan Athletic, think that’s one of the best signings of the window , really liked him whilst he was at Dundalk, good on the ball, aggressive and direct and has a very good shot, he’ll score from belters at the DW I’m sure of that.”

Jamie McGrath positions played (All seasons) Games Goals Assists Attacking midfield 72 14 8 Central midfield 44 12 4 Right-winger 42 2 4 Second striker 41 4 10 Left-winger 33 4 2 Centre forward 21 5 0

Stats via Transfermarkt

An unproductive six-month stint followed, and he joined Dundee United last summer for a season-long loan, with it proving to be an instrumental signing as the player carried on where he left off following his previous spell in Scotland.

Over 37 matches, he scored nine goals and registered three assists, although it couldn’t prevent the Arabs from suffering from relegation and Bunting heaped more praise on the attacking midfielder upon his arrival.

He said: “There’s going to be pressure on Dundee United to perform this season,I really like their squad and I think Jamie McGrath is a quality addition back into the league. He’s been backed heavily Jack Ross can’t say he wasn’t. McGrath is excellent at getting on the ball and carrying it.”

The eight-cap gem eventually finished the season ranked as United’s best performer according to overall Sofascore rating (7.08), while topping the pile for big chances created (five), key passes per game (1.6) and ranking second for successful dribbles per game (0.9), showcasing his vast attacking talents north of the border.

It was a stunning individual season, and it is further evidence that Hearts have missed out on a player who could have easily added ten or more goal contributions to their squad if he was deployed in the correct position.

What is Jamie McGrath doing now?

Although joining the Dons just two weeks ago, he has already played four matches for the club, two in the league and two on the continent.

Across his two league appearances, he has managed to create one big chance, while averaging one key pass per game and recovering six balls per game, suggesting he is beginning to make an impact despite being relatively new to the team.

If given a regular run in the starting XI, he could certainly register some impressive attacking statistics reminiscent to what he achieved last term for United and defences will struggle to handle him, no doubt about it.

What is Jamie McGrath’s market value?

According to Football Transfers, he is currently valued at €1.2m (£1m) and considering Aberdeen paid nothing to sign him in the first place, this could turn out to be a very profitable signing, especially as his value should continue to rise following every good performance.

Hearts have struggled for goals and an attacking spark of late while slipping to four straight defeats, could McGrath have been the answer to their attacking woes?

Judging by his previous form in Scotland, the Irishman could have offered something unique to Naismith and the Jambos as they seek to reclaim third spot in the table that the Dons snatched from them during the dying embers of the 2022/23 campaign.

In truth, it already looks like a transfer howler from Naismith and co.