Heart of Midlothian have enjoyed an impressive start to their 2023/24 campaign. Steven Naismith has seen his side secure four points from six in the Premiership while also securing progress into the quarter-finals of the League Cup following a 4-0 win over Partick Thistle.

The most pleasing aspect has been the European performances. Despite losing narrowly to Rosenborg in their Europa Conference League third round first leg, the Jambos put on a spirited display at Tynecastle last week to secure a 4-3 aggregate victory.

This sets them up nice for the playoff round against Greek side PAOK and with the first leg in Edinburgh, Naismith will be hoping a boisterous home crowd could spur them onto another wonderful victory.

What is the Hearts team news vs PAOK?

Hearts will still be without Craig Gordon and Craig Halkett for the tie tomorrow evening as the duo are still recovering from their horrendous injuries suffered last season.

One player who could feature from the start is Barrie McKay, having enjoyed his first start of the season against Partick on the weekend.

He said:

“I feel good and sharp. I obviously still have a wee bit of rustiness from not playing many games, but I feel fit. I’ve done all my rehab stuff, done all the work with the physios and sports scientists, so I feel ready.”

With this in mind, Naismith could face a selection headache, especially across the midfield area and the star of the second leg against Rosenborg, Cameron Devlin, should be the first name on the team sheet.

Will Cameron Devlin start for Hearts against PAOK?

Devlin joined Hearts from Wellington Phoenix in the summer of 2021 and has since gone on to play 74 matches for the Gorgie outfit, emerging as one of their best players.

The 5 foot 9 dynamo was praised by his former coach Ufuk Talay a few years ago, who said:

“I’ve known Cameron for a long time, from watching him come off the bench for Sydney FC last season, and also working with him in the Young Socceroos.

“We wanted versatile players for the Phoenix, and Cameron can play as a 10 a little bit higher up the park and he can also play as a six, because he’s so technically good on the ball and he’s an aggressive little player as well.”

This trait has served him well during his spell in Scotland so far across the previous two years and against the Norwegian outfit, he put on a tremendous display.

The 25-year-old was sensational in the heart of the midfield, taking 60 touches and completing 29 of his 35 passes.

His aggressive nature was in full force as he made three tackles and won seven of his 13 ground duels, yet he also made five interceptions and succeeded with 100% of his dribble attempts.

His all-round midfield display was complete by scoring twice during the tie, and it’s clear that he can be effective in an attacking sense too.

He was given a rest against Partick on Sunday, but there is no doubt Naismith should deploy him in a similar sort of role which saw Hearts progress last week.

He could just be their secret weapon.