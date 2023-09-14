Heart of Midlothian have so far endured a tough start to the 2023/24 season, despite enjoying a positive first couple of weeks.

Since defeating Partick Thistle in the League Cup 4-0 on 20 August, Hearts proceeded to lose their next four matches, scoring just one goal and conceding eight as they crashed out of Europe at the hands of PAOK while suffering Premiership defeats to Dundee and Motherwell.

Steven Naismith now has a massive job on his hands and if he is aiming to retake third spot which was cruelly taken away from them towards the end of last season, then something has to change at Tynecastle in the coming weeks.

Over the course of the summer, the Scot managed to bring in seven new arrivals, with a mix of permanent and loan signings, in order to bolster his squad.

The likes of Alex Lowry and Frankie Kent could prove to be inspired signings, yet some of the better performers this season are players who were signed by former manager Robbie Neilson.

Lawrence Shankland has continued where he left off last term, already scoring five goals and grabbing an assist in the first nine games of the season.

Defender Kye Rowles is also improving all the time and the centre-back has also seen his value rise since joining the club last summer.

What is Kye Rowles market value?

Having reached the Scottish Cup final and finishing third in the Premiership table during the 2021/22 season, Neilson was looking to strengthen his side ahead of another tough campaign.

Shankland was one of the key arrivals, yet it was Rowles who has gone on to become a key performer for the Jambos recently.

Neilson snapped him up from Central Coast Mariners and their manager, Nick Montgomery, praised him, despite losing one of his best players.

He said: "He was outstanding for us over the course of the whole of last season. We had a really young team but even though he's young himself, he showed fantastic leadership.

"He's a fantastic person and was outstanding in the qualifiers for Australia. To step in and perform the way he did spoke volumes for him and Hearts is a great move for him. I'm so excited for him.

"It's a good time for young players to be in the national team. They could stay in it for the next 10 years and hopefully for the country, it can keep producing players like Kye.

"Hearts are getting an honest, good defender who's hard-working. As a manager he's a joy to work with. He trains hard and he puts 100% in. That's what the Hearts fans will love. He puts his body on the line, 100%."

According to Football Transfers, the Australian is valued at €1.3m (£1.1m), although this has dipped slightly from the €2.4m (£2m), that he was valued at in July, but more strong performances, and he should see his value continue to rise again.

Why is Kye Rowles valued that much?

Before joining the Gorgie outfit, the 25-year-old had shone in the A-League, winning the Players’ Player of the Year and Coach’s Player of the Year awards at Mariners during the 2021/22 season and he clearly felt moving to Hearts was the best place to continue developing.

Last season, the defender averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.96, which was good enough to rank him fourth among the Hearts squad, while he also ranked first for accurate passes per game (43.9) and clearances per game (5.1), demonstrating his passing abilities.

Not only that, but Rowles showcased his physical presence by winning 4.3 total duels per game - a success rate of 55% - and his displays during the early part of the season even secured him a spot on the Australian squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

On the global stage, he exuded the qualities which allowed him to shine in Scotland, playing 90 minutes across all four of their games as the Wallabies reached the last 16 at the World Cup for just the second time in their history, and the first since 2006.

They lost out to Argentina, yet Rowles was a monster at the heart of the defence, winning a staggering 70% of his total duels, while losing possession only 5.8 times on average per game.

The former Brisbane Roar defender was ranked second only to Fran Karacic in terms of overall Sofascore rating (7.1), while also finishing second for accurate passes (41.3) per game, third for tackles (two) and first for interceptions per game, clearly emerging as one of his nation's finest players on the global stage.

These performances naturally attracted attention, yet Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay warned off potential suitors following his heroics in the Middle East, saying: "Kye played all four games at the World Cup, played well and got to the last 16, so you think he would attract attention.

"But we've had no approaches and we don't welcome any approaches for any of our players. We budgeted for no player sales this year and we are genuinely not in a situation where we have to sell anyone.

"Anyone who does leave this club, it would have to be on our terms. I don't want to put a number on it but Kye's worth a lot of money, in my opinion. I am not encouraging (bids) at all. But it would be a mind-boggling offer that would even make us think it was something we would consider.”

Rowles has continued to impress for the Jambos during the current campaign, despite their poor form, forging a solid partnership with fellow defender Kent.

Indeed, the duo rank in the top three with regard to Sofascore rating (7.48 and 7.25), while they also currently lead the way in terms of accurate passes per game (76 and 61.8) as the pair exude their forward-thinking nature that allows the club to work the ball out well from the heart of defence.

Rowles has been a masterstroke of a signing and there is no doubt when he does leave Hearts, the defender will make them a massive profit in the process.