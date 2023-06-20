Hearts will be expected to improve on their mediocre season last term, failing to reach the semi-finals of either of the two domestic cups while finishing in fourth place after a poor end to the campaign, winning just two of their final seven matches.

Steven Naismith was in charge for these games, initially on an interim basis, however, he is now in permanent charge of the Tynecastle side as the 2023/24 season fast approaches.

The priority for him now will be to retain players of quality such as Lawrence Shankland and Josh Ginnelly, who contributed a staggering 52 goal contributions between them last term, while also getting defender Craig Halkett back fighting fit following a serious injury.

Adding a few faces will also be expected, and with loan star James Hill impressing during his stay in the capital last term, could he be open to a permanent stay?

The AFC Bournemouth defender may have potentially given the supporters a glimmer of hope after his recent comments, saying: “It would definitely be in consideration because everyone at Hearts has been amazing.

“They’ve made me feel at home. I’m not out of place here. I feel like a massive part of this squad. When you have that belief, the sky is the limit.

“The group at Hearts is incredible and the standard of this league is a surprise when other players step in because there is such quality.”

Could Hearts sign James Hill this summer?

With these comments, nothing can be ruled out, although with the defender having a contract at the Cherries until 2026, Naismith will have to splash the cash to lure the £14k-per-week man to Edinburgh this summer.

It’s safe to say that he was impressive upon joining the club in January, and as such, he could well be a dream signing for the new boss as he looks to reinvigorate the player squad.

Indeed, the centre-back featured 17 times across all competitions and averaged a respectable Sofascore rating of 6.8, enough to rank him in ninth position out of the whole squad.

He also ranked third for tackles per game (1.8) and first for interceptions per game (1.5), in the squad, showcasing his undisputed quality as he took no time at all to settle in at the club. It's players such as Hill that could be vital as the Jambos look to improve under Naismith, and considering he already knows the club well, it shouldn't take him long to accommodate to things once more.

The 21-year-old has only made four appearances for Bournemouth since joining them in January 2022 from Fleetwood Town, however, journalist Gregg Evans praised the club and claimed Hill was “another success story” as he made the leap up from League One to the Championship.

With an England U21 cap in his possession, the future is clearly bright for the 6-foot youngster, however, will it lie at Hearts? It should well do.