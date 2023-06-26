Heart of Midlothian are interested in signing winger Sammy Silvera from Central Coast Mariners this summer as Steven Naismith aims to bolster his attacking options.

What’s the latest on Sammy Silvera to Hearts?

According to MailSport (via The Daily Record), the Gorgie outfit are keen on luring the 22-year-old from Australia this summer.

He has a contract until 2025 and this means Hearts will have to pay a fee to sign the winger.

The club have had success in recent years in recruiting from the Australian market, with Kye Rowles, Cammy Devlin and Nathaniel Atkinson enjoying success in Scotland and Naismith will be hoping to convince Silvera that the Premiership is the best place for his development.

Who is Sammy Silvera?

The manager will be aiming to begin his recruitment as soon as possible as plans for next season begin to take shape and with the club edging closer to their Europa Conference League qualifier at the start of August, new additions would be welcomed.

Hearts had to rely mainly on Lawrence Shankland and Josh Ginnelly last term, as the duo registered 52 goal contributions between them, yet by signing Silvera, Naismith could take the pressure off those two.

The youngster enjoyed a solid season for the Mariners in the A-League during 2022/23, scoring eight goals and grabbing six assists, showcasing his attacking abilities from the left wing, although he moved over to the right on numerous occasions, displaying his versatility.

He played a key part in their impressive 6-1 victory over Melbourne City in the Grand Final, averaging the second-best Sofascore rating on the field of 8.3 during as he scored one and assisted a goal, while also making three key passes and creating two big chances throughout his 85-minute spell on the pitch.

With Shankland being the main focal point in the Hearts side, Silvera could certainly present him with a plethora of chances should he make the move to Tynecastle this summer.

The 22-year-old averaged 1.4 key passes per game - which was only bettered by Robert Snodgrass' 1.5 at Tynecastle, while creating nine big chances across the whole campaign, more than anyone in the Hearts squad.

As such, these are figures which could give the Scottish hitman plenty of opportunities in the box, as he looks to improve on his staggering 28 goals from last term.

Dubbed “lively” by writer Michael Lynch, there is no doubting the danger the £340k-rated Australian possesses from a wide position and with Naismith looking at repeating their foray into the Conference League group stages from last year, sealing a move for the starlet would go a long way to achieving this.