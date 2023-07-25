Following a few weeks without any signings to begin the transfer window, Heart of Midlothian are looking set to make up for lost time.

Recent arrivals include goalkeeper Michael McGovern from Norwich City on a free transfer and midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof from Western Sydney Wanderers as Steven Naismith gears his squad up for the new season.

Frankie Kent could soon be the third player to arrive at Tynecastle after their bid for the defender was accepted by Peterborough United, however Naismith should also be moving forward in a bid to sign Jamie McGrath.

Could Hearts sign Jamie McGrath?

At the start of the month, The Daily Record reported that Hearts were weighing up a move for McGrath during the transfer window in a bid to bolster their attacking options.

With just a year left on his current deal, Naismith could perhaps submit an offer to Wigan Athletic in the hope that they accept, especially considering that this may be the final chance for them to bring in a decent fee for the player.

He knows the Premiership well, having had stints at both St Mirren and Dundee United, enjoying a loan spell at Tannadice last term and the 5 foot 9 gem could turn into a shrewd investment.

How did Jamie McGrath perform last season?

Despite the Arabs being relegated from the Premiership following a woeful campaign, the Irishman was arguably their only bright spark.

He managed to register 12 goal contributions across all competitions while showcasing his creative ability by ranking first in the squad for big chances created (five) and key passes per game (1.6) and should he join the Edinburgh side, Naismith could forge a wonderful midfield partnership between him and new arrival Nieuwenhof.

The Australian tends to operate in a defensive midfield role, controlling play from deep and this could allow McGrath much more freedom, as he is usually deployed just behind the striker.

The 22-year-old had a fine season in the A-League during 2022/23 as he displayed his impressive passing capabilities, ranking fifth in his squad for accurate passes per game (41.4) while also making 0.8 key passes per game, showing that even though playing from a predominantly deep position, he was still able to create a few forward passes.

This bodes well should he go on to play behind McGrath, and his defensive ability will also be key for any potential partnership to sparkle. The Australian ranked first in the Western Sydney squad for tackles per game (3.4) as he demonstrated his tenacious side and this will stand him in good stead due to the physical nature of Scottish football.

McGrath could be given immense freedom further up the pitch knowing full well that Nieuwenhof is roaming behind him sweeping up any danger with ease.

Much was anticipated of the 26-year-old when he joined the Latics from St Mirren, with journalist Josh Bunting waxing lyrical about the midfielder.

He said: “Jamie McGrath is a sensational signing for Wigan Athletic, think that’s one of the best signings of the window , really liked him whilst he was at Dundalk, good on the ball , aggressive and direct and has a very good shot , he’ll score from belters at the DW I’m sure of that.”

It hasn’t quite gone to plan since then for McGrath, making just four appearances for his current side, and Naismith could offer him a fresh start should he lure the player north of the border this summer.