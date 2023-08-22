Heart of Midlothian endured a quiet first few weeks of the transfer market, but over the last month or so, they have significantly boosted their squad.

Steven Naismith has added the likes of Alex Lowry, Frankie Kent, Kyosuke Tagawa and Kenneth Vargas to his senior squad recently, and he will be hoping they can shine at Tynecastle.

Indeed, the club have enjoyed a solid start to the season.

They have claimed four points from six in the Premiership while also securing progression in both the League Cup and Europa Conference League, setting up a tie against Greek side PAOK in the latter competition.

The good times appear to be back on Gorgie and with just under two weeks until the transfer window closes, Naismith still has time to add some more quality to this squad.

Will Hearts make any more signings?

The crux of the first team looks settled, yet if Hearts do qualify for the group stages of the Europa Conference League, they will need some added strength in depth.

The Jambos were linked with Jamie McGrath back in July, according to The Daily Record, and they must reignite their interest with the news that he was released by Wigan Athletic last month.

The attacking midfielder is now available on a free transfer, and he could be an excellent addition to the squad, especially judging by his performances for Dundee United whilst on loan last season.

How good is Jamie McGrath?

The 26-year-old joined the Arabs last term for a season-long loan spell, and he demonstrated just how good he was during an impressive stint North of the border.

He registered 12 goal contributions – nine goals and three assists – across 37 games, and he topped the pile in terms of overall Sofascore rating at United in the Premiership, while also ranking first for big chances created (five), key passes per game (1.6) and successful dribbles per game (0.9), emerging into one of their best attacking players.

With Lawrence Shankland smashing in 28 goals during the 2022/23 season, McGrath and the Scot could form a stunning partnership.

Shankland showcased his own attacking qualities in what was a wonderful season on a personal level. He scored every 127 minutes in the Premiership and also demonstrated his creative side, averaging one key pass per game and grabbing four assists, meaning he could link up well with the Irishman.

McGrath has clearly shown that he can both score and create chances for his teammates and should Hearts secure group-stage European football, they could cause opposition defences on the continent.

Journalist Josh Bunting hailed the player when he joined Wigan in 2022, saying:

“Jamie McGrath is a sensational signing for Wigan Athletic, think that’s one of the best signings of the window, really liked him whilst he was at Dundalk, good on the ball, aggressive and direct and has a very good shot, he’ll score from belters at the DW I’m sure of that.”

It didn’t quite work out as anticipated at Wigan for the 26-year-old, but with the midfielder now available for nothing, Naismith must now make his move and forge a dream duo with him and Shankland.