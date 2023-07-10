Heart of Midlothian have yet to make a signing during this transfer window, and with newly appointed manager Steven Naismith looking to steer the Edinburgh side into the group stages of the Europa Conference League for the second season in a row, he will need to act fast.

They have recently lost winger Josh Ginnelly, who rejected a new contract at the club and midfielder Orestis Kiomourtzoglou has also departed, joining German outfit Greuther Furth and with the start of the Premiership season less than a month away, new signings will be required sooner rather than later.

With this in mind, the Jambos have been linked with a move for Wigan Athletic attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath according to The Daily Record, as Naismith looks to offset the loss of Ginnelly by luring the 26-year-old north of the border again, as he spent last term on loan at Dundee United.

Hearts signed Stephen Humprhys on loan for the 2022/23 season from the Latics, and he went on to enjoy a solid if unspectacular campaign at the Gorgie club.

The forward netted five goals across 25 appearances, including one in the Europa Conference League while ranking sixth in the squad for successful dribbles per game (0.6) and third for shots on target per game (0.6) and could Hearts sign a player who will offer similar attacking qualities in McGrath?

Could Hearts sign Jamie McGrath?

To say the Irishman was one of Dundee United’s better players last term would be an understatement as he managed to register 12 goal contributions for the Arabs – nine goals and three assists – across 37 games in all competitions and these are the sort of numbers Naismith requires.

McGrath led the way in terms of overall Premiership Sofascore rating in the United squad, while also ranking second for goals (eight), first for big chances creates (five) and key passes per game (1.6), clearly showing himself to be a class above in the squad and his talents would be well suited to a Hearts team who have Lawrence Shankland leading the line.

Journalist Josh Bunting heaped praise on him when he joined Wigan in 2022, saying: “Jamie McGrath is a sensational signing for Wigan Athletic, think that’s one of the best signings of the window , really liked him whilst he was at Dundalk, good on the ball, aggressive and direct and has a very good shot, he’ll score from belters at the DW I’m sure of that.”

The 5 foot 9 dynamo hasn’t quite settled in England, making just four appearances for Wigan and Hearts could take advantage of the fact he has just one year left on his current contract and a knockdown fee may be accepted.

With the signing of Humphrys - who memorably scored from inside his own half against Dundee United last term - having proved fruitful as the striker enjoyed some "great moments" at the club according to Naismith, despite sealing an early return to Wigan, perhaps the addition of McGrath could be a repeat of that transfer success.

Judging by his statistics in the Scottish top flight last season, Naismith surely won't have any fears regarding how he will settle in and losing the goals of Ginnelly suggests Hears must make signing McGrath a number one priority during the transfer window ahead of the vital European qualifiers.