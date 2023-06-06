Heart of Midlothian are keeping tabs on defender Morgan Feeney as they look to strengthen their defence ahead of next season.

What’s the latest on Morgan Feeney to Hearts?

According to the Daily Record, Hearts are eyeing up a move for Feeney, who is set to become available on a free transfer after his current contract at Carlisle expires this summer.

They could face stiff competition from League One teams along with Premiership outfits Hibernian and Aberdeen in order to secure the former Everton youth starlet.

Could Morgan Feeney sign for Hearts?

They will need to beat off competition from their arch-rivals, however, with the club aiming to get their managerial appointment spot on, his signing could very well depend on who becomes permanent manager.

The Tynecastle side had the fourth-best defensive record in the Premiership last season, conceding 57 goals in 38 matches, however, improvement will need to be made if they are to finish higher than fourth next term.

The club are currently thin at the back, with Kye Rowles, Tony Sibbick and Craig Halkett their only senior centre-backs, and Feeney could give them a boost in that area.

Having played over 60 matches for the youth sides at Everton, the 6 foot 3 gem made his senior debut aged just 17 back in 2017, however, he failed to make the grade at Goodison Park, turning out for Tranmere Rovers and Sunderland before finally establishing himself at Carlisle.

Across two seasons with the club, Feeney has featured 76 times, and despite missing the playoff victory that saw them win promotion to League One through injury, he was solid throughout the 2022/2022 campaign.

The 24-year-old averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.96/10 across 31 games in League Two, helping his team keep 13 clean sheets while winning 62% of his total duels, making 2.8 clearances, 1.3 interceptions and 0.6 tackles per game, showcasing his defensive abilities.

Following his season-ending injury in April, the Bootle-born ace was praised by journalist Nathan Ridley, who said: “A real shame if Morgan Feeney's time at Carlisle ends like this. He's more than capable of playing in League One.”

The defensive titan could be an ideal signing for Hearts as they head into pre-season looking at reclaiming third spot next season. They wouldn’t have to spend a penny on the centre-back, and it could represent a solid investment from the club as they look to also improve other areas of the side in what could be a busy summer transfer window.