Heart of Midlothian have finally made a signing during this transfer window, bringing goalkeeper Michael McGovern from Norwich City on a free transfer.

The 39-year-old is hardly a marquee name which will set off ripples of excitement among the supporters, yet it could potentially be a catalyst for more players to start joining the Tynecastle side over the coming weeks.

With their first Premiership fixture in just 14 days, Steven Naismith will be aiming to bolster his squad significantly if he wishes to improve on the fourth-placed finished achieved last season, while trying to qualify for the Europa Conference League group stages for the second year in a row.

The Jambos might be ready to announce their second signing of the summer, with Australian midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof edging closer to a move to Scotland from Western Sydney Wanderers, although they may have to wait a week or so due to work permit issues.

With one year left on his current contract, it looks as though Hearts will have stumped up a fee to secure the youngster ahead of next season and judging by his talent, it could be a shrewd move by Naismith.

Who is Calem Nieuwenhof?

The midfielder might not be relatively well known in Scotland, yet he has enjoyed a successful start to his career in Australia, while he has even garnered praise from a former Manchester United player.

Morgan Schneiderlin, who played for United between 2015-2017 and is now a teammate, lauded Nieuwenhof, saying: "He's a very good player, you can see he's a young kid who's listening and doing everything right.

"He doesn't lose the ball and he knows how to use his body. I'm trying to help him to improve but he has a really good future ahead of him."

By the sound of it, Hearts are set to be getting a talented player, and he could even form a solid midfield duo with Beni Baningime next term.

The former Everton starlet enjoyed a solid start to life at Hearts upon joining in 2021 before injury ruined his progress, displaying his dogged nature in the heart of the midfield by ranking second in the squad for tackles (2.6) and interceptions per game (1.2), while finishing as their seventh-finest player via overall Sofascore rating, despite playing just 23 league games.

Alongside Baningime, the Australian could also offer a solid defensive output, making 3.4 tackles per match last term while also winning 6.1 duels per game, indicating that he was a strong physical presence in the midfield.

His attacking qualities could also benefit Hearts too, as he scored four goals and grabbed an assist across 27 games, while averaging 0.8 key passes and creating two big chances on average each outing, solid numbers for a defensive midfielder that tends to spend nearly as much time in his own half as well as the opposition's according to his heatmap from 2022/23

Nieuwenhof sounds like he could sparkle in Scotland given his traits and with Hearts dying for a player who could offer both defensive and attacking qualities to their midfield, Naismith could forge a solid duo with him and Baningime next season.