Heart of Midlothian will be aiming to finish higher than the fourth they achieved last term, and although they have a chance of securing qualification to the group stages of the Europa Conference League for the second season in a row, much will depend on whether Steven Naismith makes any signings in the coming weeks.

They have lost both Josh Ginnelly, scorer of 13 goals last season and midfielder Orestis Kiomourtzoglou recently and with no new arrivals heading through the Tynecastle doors yet, things will have to change, and fast.

Following a successful loan spell in Edinburgh during 2022/23, defender James Hill stated himself that he could be open to a potential move to Hearts this summer from AFC Bournemouth in what would be a massive boost for Naismith.

He said: “It would definitely be in consideration because everyone at Hearts has been amazing. They’ve made me feel at home. I’m not out of place here. I feel like a massive part of this squad. When you have that belief, the sky is the limit.

“The group at Hearts is incredible and the standard of this league is a surprise when other players step in because there is such quality.”

The centre-back may have to take a pay cut from his sizeable £14k-per-week wages in order to sanction a move North of the border, but he would be getting some regular gametime and a chance to impress on the European stage.

Judging by his comments, he certainly likes the club and regardless if it was a permanent move or another loan deal, Naismith would be more than happy to have him back, and he could form a wonderful duo with Craig Halkett.

The former Livingston defender played just eight times during the whole of last season due to suffering a cruciate ligament injury, however, his statistics from the term before give an indication of just how important he is to the club.

Across 28 matches in 2021/22, the 28-year-old ranked first in the squad for clearances per game (4.5) and first for accurate passes per game (51.1), showcasing his abilities to play out well from the back and alongside Hill, he would have a partner he could rely on.

The Englishman played just 14 league games for the Jambos during the second half of the season, yet he ranked third for tackles per game (1.8), first for interceptions per game (1.8) and sixth for accurate passes per game (30.4), suggesting that he didn’t take long to make an impression in the first team and alongside Halkett, they could be a ball playing partnership which could build attacks regularly from the defence.

He was lauded as “another success story” upon joining the Cherries from Fleetwood Town by journalist Gregg Evans back in January 2022 and despite failing to make an impression on the South coast, the 21-year-old has certainly showcased his talents at Tynecastle during his brief stay.

Signing him would signal a big statement of intent by Hearts and with crucial European ties fast approaching, it would give them a major boost.