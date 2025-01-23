Nottingham Forest fans must be in dreamland whenever they take a brief gander at the Premier League table, with Nuno Espirito Santo's side above Chelsea and Manchester City at this current point in time.

It's not as if the tricky Trees have fluked this high-up position either with consistent top-drawer displays seeing them win four of their last five league outings, with the only game that didn't end in victory being a hard-fought draw against Arne Slot's frightening Liverpool side.

Whilst the Forest players, staff and fans alike will be loving every minute of their unexpected rise this campaign, they won't want to fall down the league anytime soon, with some statement January buys perhaps in the pipeline.

Nottingham Forest readying bid for £60m PL star

The Tricky Trees have recently submitted a £22m bid to sign Yoanne Wissa from Brentford, one that was sadly swiftly rejected.

So, as a result, Nuno are Co are turning their attention to another club in the top flight to boost their attacking ranks.

Indeed, as per a recent report from the Daily Mail in recent days, Forest are preparing to go all out to splash the cash on Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Matheus Cunha, with the Brazilian looking unlikely to extend his contract at Molineux.

That's where the Premier League high-flyers come in, with Sky Sports stating that a bid in and around the £60m mark could be enough for Vitor Pereira's men to consider parting ways with their exceptional talent.

Of course, Forest are not alone in their pursuit of the sublime South American with Arsenal also reportedly keen, but Nuno's outfit will want to speed to the front of the queue to really show to the rest of the league that they mean business in sticking it out in the top four positions.

Why Forest should prioritise Cunha over Wissa

A move getting over the line for Cunha would see any potential deal for Wissa to move to the City Ground surely become redundant, with the current Wolves star a definite upgrade on the £22m target.

It goes without saying that Cunha has been a scintillating player to watch this season in the Premier League even as his Wolves team have been deep in a battle against relegation.

Despite his Old Gold side finding themselves in a dire 17th spot currently - with their goal difference being the only reason they're not swamped in the bottom three positions - the ex-Atletico Madrid attacker has managed to be a constant bright spark with an exceptional 14 goal contributions tallied up from 21 league contests.

It's even led to calls from his own manager recently that he is a "special" player, hence why Forest have singled him out as their main statement buy before the window slams shut.

Wissa was also another attacker that was being eyed up, but the Brentford forward finds himself one goal contribution short of Cunha's impressive numbers starring in the Premier League for the Bees, with their comparative numbers also strengthening the idea that the Brazilian should be hunted down with more fervour than the 28-year-old.

Cunha's numbers over the last year vs Wissa Stat - per 90 mins Cunha Wissa Total shots 3.22 2.52 Shot-creating actions 3.51 2.37 Progressive passes 4.46 2.19 Progressive carries 4.09 1.85 Successful take-ons 4.49 0.52 Progressive passes received 6.07 5.37 Stats by FBref

Indeed, it's clear when glancing at the table above that Cunha would offer Forest a lot more than just a goal-and-assist machine, with his overall attacking play also standing out far more than Wissa's.

After all, the in-demand attacker trumps the Brentford man in every single area of their respective attacking games when looking at FBref, with Cunha able to gift Nuno a far more varied option up top away from the poacher-like abilities of 14-goal striker Chris Wood.

Wissa would no doubt have fitted in nicely at the City Ground with his numbers impressive in their own right for Thomas Frank's men.

But, if a deal can be secured for Cunha to join instead, Forest would be able to send shockwaves through the league in their bold attempts to firm up a Champions League place.