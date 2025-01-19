This season has been a pretty rough one for Tottenham Hotspur and their fans so far.

The positive way to look at it is that Ange Postecoglou's side are still in three cup competitions, but in the Premier League, they have lost more games than they've won and sit nearer the relegation zone than the Champions League places, which is an unmitigated disaster.

However, to their credit, the club clearly back the manager for the long term, and with the right recruitment to develop alongside the likes of Archie Gray, Mikey Moore and Lucas Bergvall, he could build something special that turns this year into nothing more than a blip.

That appears to be the mindset of Daniel Levy and Co, as recent reports have linked the club with an incredibly exciting young striker who's been compared to Harry Kane and is available for less than Dele Alli cost back in 2015.

Tottenham chase promising poacher

According to a recent report from Tottenham News, the North Londoners are incredibly keen on St Patrick's Athletic striker Mason Melia.

The North Londoners saw a £1m bid turned down earlier this season but continued to scour the youngster and, according to the report, remain incredibly keen on signing him.

However, to do that, they'll have to double their original offer, with the story revealing that the Irish club value their exciting prospect at £2m, which may be a lot of money but is considerably less than £5m Dele cost the Lilywhites back in 2015.

It might cost them more than they would like, but with how well he's played this season and the potential he possesses, Spurs should pay the money for Melia, especially as he's already won the unavoidable comparisons to Kane.

Why Spurs should sign Melia

Okay, so the first thing to say is that the comparison to Kane comes courtesy of talent scout Jacek Kulig, who referred to Melia as the "Irish Harry Kane" last April, and while that was undoubtedly said tongue in cheek, there is a reason he said it.

For example, despite being 16 years old for most of last season, the "exceptional" talent, as dubbed by former manager Jon Daly, managed to rack up a haul of seven goals and two assists in 35 mostly substitute appearances, which totalled 178 minutes.

That means he averaged a goal involvement once every 193.11 minutes as a teenager playing among senior players, which is really quite impressive.

This season, he's made six appearances in the Europa Conference League qualifiers and even played two legs against Turkish side Basaksehir, who won the Süper Lig just five years ago.

On top of that, he's also now played three games for the Irish U-19s, totalling 112 minutes, in which he's already scored a goal to go along with the ten goals and three assists he picked up in 22 games for the U-17s.

Melia's international record Team Games Goals Assists U19 3 1 0 U17 22 10 3 U16 6 2 1 U15 1 0 0 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Ultimately, there is undoubtedly an element of risk in signing such a young player from a league so far down in the UEFA rankings, but there is a considerable amount of hype around Melia, and for the price being reported, it may just be worth a gamble for Spurs, especially as he's already been compared to the sensational Kane.