Despite a flurry of activity late in the transfer window, this has not been an ideal weekend for Aston Villa.

Despite having 69% possession, they lost to 17th-place Wolves 2-0 as Unai Emery's side only managed to generate 0.45 xG in the match, taking ten shots, and only creating just big chance.

On the other hand, Wolves were far more efficient, having 31% possession, but managing to create four big chances from just eight shots in the match, scoring two goals and walking away with all three points, valuable points at that considering their league position.

After losing Jhon Duran during the week, Aston Villa will be looking to improve their attacking line and bring some reinforcements to help the likes of Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers in this second half of the season.

Aston Villa looking at bolstering their offence

A deal to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United and their bid to sign Marco Asensio PSG looks as good as done with both players set to undergo medicals on Sunday afternoon.

That being said, Emery and Monchi could well be looking to complete more deals before the window slams shut on Monday evening.

Indeed, according to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa remain in talks with Chelsea over a move for Joao Felix.

However, the deal seems to be complicated at this current moment, with Chelsea demanding an "important financial package" due to Villa being a direct competitor for a Champions League spot this season.

Discussions between the clubs will continue, as Villa are also interested in Chelsea defender, Axel Disasi, where a similar "important fee" is being requested, so this will likely continue over the coming hours to see if any deal can be struck.

Felix has made 20 appearances this season for Chelsea since joining in the summer, scoring seven goals, providing two assists and totalling 947 minutes played, being a very important player in their UEFA Conference League campaign thus far.

How Joao Felix could improve Marcus Rashford

An agreement is reportedly already in place to take Rashford to Villa Park this month after a loan with an option to buy of around £40m was struck.

The 27-year-old can play all across the frontline, doing his best work from the left wing, making 24 appearances so far this campaign, scoring seven goals and, providing three assists.

Rashford, Felix and Ollie Watkins could thrive playing together, as the two Englishmen both look to make runs in behind the opposition defence at every opportunity. In turn, this could stretch the pitch, allowing Felix to pick the ball up in the pockets of space between the midfield and forward line, which is where he does his best work.

Felix vs Rashford comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Felix Rashford Goals 0.67 0.42 Assists 0.17 0.18 xG 0.54 0.19 xAG 0.24 0.18 Progressive Carries 5.12 2.52 Progressive Passes 6.34 2.38 Progressive Passes Received 7.07 8.18 Shots Total 4.83 2.23 Key Passes 1.46 1.26 Shot-Creating Actions 4.39 2.73 Successful Take-Ons 2.44 1.47 Stats taken from FBref

When comparing Felix and Rashford, you can clearly see how both players offer something different to the attacking dynamic, Rashford averaging more progressive passes received, showing his willingness to run in behind and be an outlet. Meanwhile, the Chelsea gem clearly excels dropping deep, receiving the ball to feet and impacting the game in all phases, such as build-up.

Alex Barker (EuroExpert on X) labelled Felix an "immense" talent, speaking on how the Portugal international has struggled with certain tactical fits. The 25-year-old has such clear talent, but the way he is utilised is a very important factor when judging his importance to a team.

At Villa, with other players wanting to stretch play and run in behind, Felix could finally become the player he is supposed to be, being the primary creator, having the license to roam, drop deeper and help progress play, but also arrive around the box to provide game-changing moments and output.