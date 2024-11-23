With the final international break of the year now out of the way, Arsenal can get their Premier League campaign back underway.

However, with no wins in their last four games and a nine-point gap to current leaders Liverpool, things aren't exactly going to plan for Mikel Arteta.

Moreover, the Spaniard has had to deal with an avalanche of injuries over the last few months, and while several players are now back, some are not, such as Ben White.

So, with a home game against Nottingham Forest to come this afternoon, the manager will have to make some changes to the lineup, although by handing someone their first league start, he could solve the White issue and potentially get Gabriel Martinelli firing again.

Gabriel Martinelli's season so far

It's been a rough year and a half for Martinelli, as following the conclusion of the 22/23 season, in which he racked up a sensational haul of 21 goal involvements in 46 appearances, there was an expectation that he'd do just as well last year.

Unfortunately, that was not the case, and by the end of the campaign, he could only muster up eight goals and five assists in 44 games, meaning his average dropped from a goal involvement every 2.19 games to every 3.38 games, respectively.

Worse yet, the former Ituano gem started this season in much the same way, providing just a single assist in his first five league games.

Martinelli's Arsenal record Appearances 191 Goals 44 Assists 27 Goal Involvements per Match 0.37 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Fortunately, things have gotten a little better since, as he now has three goals and three assists to his name, but it's clear that he's still struggling somewhat, and the answer to solving that for this afternoon's game could also provide the solution to the White problem.

The Arsenal gem who could get Martinelli firing again

So, let's cut straight to the point: the player Arteta should hand his first Premier League start this afternoon is Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Now, there is a chance that the manager could go with Riccardo Calafiori, as in his pre-match press conference yesterday afternoon, he confirmed that the Italian has now trained with the first team, but given his injury history, it would seem unwise to rush him back into the lineup.

Moreover, in his short cameos so far, Lewis-Skelly has shown himself to be more than capable of handling big games and dealing with the same responsibility as any other first-teamer.

For example, he came on against Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City while starting in the League Cup clash against Bolton Wanderers as well.

In fact, it was his performance in that game that suggested he'd be able to get more out of Martinelli, as in the lead-up to Ethan Nwaneri's first goal, he played a sublime ball from the middle of the park right into Raheem Sterling's feet that made the whole thing possible.

It's this incredible ability with the ball at his feet, and the fact he's naturally left-footed that could help create more chances for the Brazilian, and more chances for him could be what he needs to increase his goal tally and confidence in front of goal.

Moreover, by starting the "unplayable" Hale Ender, as dubbed by Jack Wilshere, on the left, Arteta can then start Jurrien Timber in place of White on the right, where he has looked substantially better and can hopefully have more of an impact on proceedings.

Ultimately, while Lewis-Skelly is still incredibly raw and probably shouldn't be asked to start too many games, this afternoon's encounter seems like the perfect opportunity to hand him that first start.

After all, if you're good enough, you're old enough.