David Moyes led Everton to their second consecutive Premier League win, having beaten Tottenham last week 3-2 at Goodison Park, and now beating Brighton 1-0 at the Amex Stadium.

A goal from the spot for Iliman Ndiaye secured all three points for the Toffees, taking them seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Despite having just 31% possession in the game, Everton manufactured the only big chance, taking three shots and scoring their one goal to give them the advantage. Brighton had 69% of the ball, took 16 shots in the game, but only generated 0.73 xG.

Ndiaye has been the shining light for Everton this season, signing from Marseille in the summer for a fee of around £16.9m, making 25 appearances so far, scoring seven goals and totalling 2,027 minutes played.

The Senegal international could use some help, however, and Everton could give him and Moyes that during this window.

Everton targeting Premier League midfielder

According to reports from The Guardian, Everton are interested in a loan move for Chelsea attacking midfielder, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who despite joining the Blues this summer for around £30m, has struggled for minutes this season.

In order to make a deal happen though, Chelsea would have to take Armando Broja back from Everton, which the Blues are reluctant to do without compensation from the Toffees.

Dewsbury-Hall - who is on Moyes' personal wishlist - has made 16 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season, scoring two goals, providing two assists and totalling 934 minutes.

The 26-year-old could prove to be an astute move for Everton, giving him the platform to perform again and prove himself.

Why Dewsbury-Hall would be a good signing for Everton

Often playing in attacking midfield for Everton this season has been Abdoulaye Doucoure, who has made 22 appearances. That said, his lack of impact in the final third has been rather apparent having scored just one goal and provided no assists.

Whilst the 32-year-old is in there to be a duel-winning presence, the Toffees have lacked creativity behind the striker apart from Ndiaye, and a change here could help Moyes in the second half of the season.

An addition such as Dewsbury-Hall could allow Everton to keep their off-ball principles, as the midfielder has already been labelled "industrious" by his ex-boss, Brendan Rogers, whilst also adding some extra attacking threat and creativity to the front line.

Dewsbury-Hall vs Doucoure in 2024/25 Stats (per 90 mins) Dewsbury-Hall Doucoure Goals 0.24 0.05 Assists 0.12 0.00 xAG 0.67 0.05 Progressive Carries 2.00 1.58 Progressive Passes 6.67 2.88 Shots Total 2.02 0.75 Key Passes 1.33 0.96 Shot-Creating Actions 2.00 1.81 Tackles + Interceptions 1.50 2.17 Stats taken from FBref

When comparing the two players' metrics this season, you can see Doucoure only ranks above Dewsbury-Hall for tackles and interceptions. That being said, Dewsbury-Hall still averages 1.50 per 90 for this metric, which is still strong for an attacking midfielder.

However, alongside this, he also brings extra creativity, making 1.33 key passes and averaging two shot-creating actions per 90. Not only this, but he is also capable in the build-up, dropping deep to help progress play via passing and carries, also arriving in the box to provide the team with output, showing how well-rounded he is as a midfielder.

As a result of this, signing Dewsbury-Hall would allow Moyes to plug a hard-working attacking midfielder into the system, gaining other attributes around him and bringing more dynamism to the side. In turn, this could help star man Ndiaye become even more menacing in the final third.