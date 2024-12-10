This weekend was yet another brilliant period to be a Chelsea supporter, winning yet another game in the Premier League and strengthening their grip on a top-four place.

Enzo Maresca’s side beat London rivals Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 on Sunday afternoon, picking themselves off the canvas after being two goals down in the opening quarter of the contest.

Whilst they’ve had their own way in a large portion of meetings this campaign, the Blues demonstrated that fight and desire needed from a side if they are to be successful - something which has desperately been lacking in recent years.

The victory moved Maresca’s men up to second in the table, now just four points off leaders Liverpool, albeit with the Reds having a game in hand after their clash was postponed.

The four-goal haul in North London cemented their place at the top of the goalscoring charts in the division, but their already potent attack could be about to get even stronger during the January transfer window.

Chelsea want deal for £57m PL star in January

According to one Spanish outlet, Chelsea are eyeing up a move to sign Wolves star Matheus Cunha after his incredible start to the season with the relegation strugglers.

However, the Blues aren’t alone in their pursuit, with Arsenal and PSG also credited with an interest in the Brazilian who cost the West Midlands side £44m back in the summer of 2023.

Whilst the report claims that they’re strongly against selling their star player, should they receive an offer in the region of €70m (£57m), Gary O’Neil’s side could reconsider their stance and part ways with the 25-year-old.

Cunha has been in phenomenal form despite the club’s lowly league standing of 19th, scoring seven times and registering three assists - by far the most of any player within the Wolves first-team squad.

It would be yet another costly addition for the Blues, allowing for a repeat of a deal for Pedro Neto in the summer, but this one could see another Blues first-team star reach the next level after his own impressive first few months of 2024/25.

The player who Cunha would make unplayable for Chelsea

Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer is undoubtedly enjoying one of the best spells of his professional career, with everything he touches turning to gold in recent months.

The Englishman scored twice during the victory at the weekend, both from the penalty spot, but the second was a nonchalant panenka that put the seal on another superb display by Maresca’s side.

To date, the former Manchester City youngster has notched 11 goals and six assists in his 15 outings, with only Mohamed Salah registering more combined goal contributions in England’s top-flight this campaign.

However, despite his unbelievable tally in front of goal, the potential arrival of Cunha in the coming weeks could allow the 22-year-old to reach the next level, especially when considering the Wolves ace’s numbers in attacking areas so far this campaign.

The “world-class” Cunha, as dubbed by writer George Lakin, has created 27 chances in attacking areas, along with 27 successful dribbles - the most of any Wolves player, highlighting his importance in the final third.

Cunha's attacking stats vs Premier League (2024/25) Statistics Tally Games played 15 Goals scored 7 Assists 3 Chances created 27 Successful dribbles 27 Pass accuracy 77% Touches in opposition box 66 Stats via FotMob

He’s also registered 66 touches in the opposition box, contributing to his impressive tally of goal contributions, handing Palmer added opportunities to bolster his own goalscoring figures should he move to Stamford Bridge.

Undoubtedly, any move for the 25-year-old would be yet another signal of intent from the hierarchy, taking their spending way beyond £1.3b since Todd Boehly’s arrival a couple of years ago.

Cunha has all the tools to be a success in West London, potentially providing the added quality to catapult the club into a hugely unexpected title battle during the closing stages of the season.