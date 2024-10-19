Mikel Arteta has orchestrated a special rise at Arsenal, proving to be the leader that the club yearned for after several years of struggle.

How funny that he, Pep Guardiola's protege, should rise to be his most fierce competitor over the past few campaigns. How funny that he, the new kid on the block, played under Arsene Wenger as a Gunners star, absorbed the Frenchman's teachings and understood what it means to be a key part of this proud and prestigious Premier League outfit.

Arsenal have now built themselves up to be an elite-level team on the European stage, and after finishing as runners-up in successive terms, must claim the elusive title this time, especially with Manchester City linchpin Rodri out for the remainder of the campaign.

Joint-second, alongside the Citizens and one point behind Liverpool, Arsenal need to keep picking up victories and must do so later this afternoon against Bournemouth.

Arsenal: Upcoming Premier League Fixtures Date Opponent League Standing 19/10/24 Bournemouth (A) 13th 27/10/24 Liverpool (H) 1st 02/11/24 Newcastle (A) 7th 10/11/24 Chelsea (A) 4th 23/11/24 Nott'm Forest (H) 10th

Bournemouth have been impressive under Andoni Iraola but have a testing run of top-flight fixtures coming up and cannot afford to cede ground at the Vitality Stadium.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal supporters will be sweating over the fitness of several key players ahead of the trip to the south coast, with fears principally built around Bukayo Saka, who picked up a muscular injury on England duty last week.

The red-hot forward is expected to play a part, with Arteta allaying fears during his pre-match press conference on Friday. He did, however, reveal that Gabriel Martinelli picked up a calf problem with Brazil and might not make the matchday squad.

Kai Havertz is expected to be fit, however, club captain Martin Ødegaard continues to languish in the stands after suffering an ankle injury with Norway in September. That said, the creative midfielder is expected to return next week.

How Arsenal are faring without Martin Ødegaard

It bears testament to Arsenal's deep-rooted fluency and cohesion that Ødegaard has been missing for four Premier League matches and the only dropped points came at the Etihad Stadium, against Manchester City.

His return to action is only going to enhance the north Londoners further, having won Arsenal's Player of the Season award for two seasons in succession and posting 44 goal contributions during the timeframe.

As per FBref, Ødegaard ranked among the top 6% of central midfielders in the Premier League last term for assists and the top 1% for shot-creating actions and progressive passes per 90, highlighting the playmaking brilliance that makes Arsenal such a fearsome unit in transition.

Arsenal have been fine without their leader but there's plenty of reason to get excited about his comeback. In any case, he's not going to be around today, and thus, Mikel Merino must be rewarded with his first start since returning to England in the summer.

Why Arteta must unleash Mikel Merino

Arsenal signed Merino from Real Sociedad in a deal worth around £32m, adding another element to their central fold that could bear dividends across the vast stretch of the season.

An untimely injury meant that the 28-year-old sat on the sidelines throughout the early phase of the term, but he made his debut before the October break and is now in line to earn his first starting berth.

With Gabriel Jesus flattering to deceive and Martinelli injured, Havertz might be needed at number nine once again, which means Thomas Partey and Declan Rice can operate in midfield with Merino playing slightly further forward.

The reasons for unleashing their new recruit in this way are manifold. Arsenal have become one of the most direct teams from the goal-kick, and Merino, who ranks among the top 1% of midfielders for aerial battles won per 90 (5.89), will enhance this thriving system.

Ethan Nwaneri might want to earn his first start in the Premier League after impressing in recent weeks, claiming a brace against Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup earlier this month, but the 17-year-old would not have the same effect on the overall ticking of Arteta's team, whereas Merino would help claim full control from Bournemouth.

The left-footed midfielder has even been described as an "aerial duel monster" by analyst Ben Mattinson, who has gushed over the ace's athleticism and combativeness.

Last season in La Liga, the 28-year-old absurdly won 10.2 duels per game, speaking of the kind of steel that he will inject into Arsenal's midfield.

It's already been showcased. Against Southampton, Merino was introduced with little less than half an hour on the clock and played a key role in turning the tide, winning all four of his contested ground duels.

He's not just a one-trick pony either, ranked among the top 3% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored (0.26) and the top 18% for progressive passes (6.66) per 90, speaking of an attacking edge that stands proud of his dynamic skillset and could be used to add a dimension that can make up, in part, for Odegaard's continued absence.

His middling season with Newcastle United during his younger days might have left Premier League fans indifferent, but he is now a refined and robust player with the perfect properties to make a difference for Arsenal, with young Nwaneri likely to still be called upon from the bench.

Bournemouth will look to play their flowing game and wrest chances from Arsenal's imperious backline, and though the Cherries have proven their attacking quality, Arsenal will have more than enough to overpower them with Merino uniting with Rice and Havertz in the engine room.

Man City and Liverpool are both top-class outfits in their own right, but Arsenal are building something special and will have full belief in their ability to overturn the Bournemouth threat.

Odegaard might not be back yet, but Merino can play his own part in Arteta's midfield and prove his worth in a title-chasing English team.