How things can change. It was only a matter of months ago that Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo was the cream of the crop, with the teenage sensation capping off a fine debut campaign in senior football by playing his part in England's surge to the Euro 2024 final.

Belatedly brought into the United team by Erik ten Hag for his first Premier League start against Everton in November 2023, following an injury in pre-season, the local lad's Man of the Match display at Goodison Park set the tone for a dazzling end to 2023/24 on an individual basis.

A notable high point for the academy graduate came away to Wolverhampton Wanderers in February, with Mainoo sealing all three points in dramatic circumstances, jinking his way through the home defence before curling into the corner in exquisite fashion. A star was born.

And yet, the midfielder's return to Molineux on Boxing Day epitomised that the journey for any young player is not linear, nor smooth, with the 19-year-old's shoddy showing coming amid what has been a disappointing 2024/25 campaign thus far.

Mainoo's performance vs Wolves

On what was just his 50th first-team appearance for United, Mainoo - who has endured a stop-start season due to injury - 'looked a shadow of the player' who sparkled last term, as per Samuel Luckhurst, having struggled in the centre of the park.

Now deployed in a midfield two alongside summer signing Manuel Ugarte, the Stockport native appeared somewhat off the pace, having won just two of his eight duels, while failing to complete a single dribble and losing the ball on 11 occasions.

There were some signs of life - including a teasing cross that Rasmus Hojlund came agonisingly close to getting on the end of - yet, in truth, it was no real surprise when Mainoo's number went up to be withdrawn on the hour mark.

The sight of the rising star clipping the ball into touch on a handful of occasions really was an indication of his dwindling confidence, with Ruben Amorim needing to find a way to revive what is undoubtedly a "generational talent" - as hailed by the aforementioned Hojlund.

Perhaps, the addition of a new midfielder in 2025 could be what is needed to get Mainoo firing once again...

Man Utd's search for a midfielder

According to The Athletic's Mark Critchley - alongside David Ornstein - the Red Devils are believed to be monitoring Atalanta star, Ederson, at present, amid the Brazilian's 'impressive displays in Serie A'.

This follows previous claims from Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, who suggested that the 25-year-old is among the targets that United are "seriously considering", having "scouted him multiple times".

While The Athletic does not reveal any potential price tag for the midfield destroyer, Plettenberg claimed last week that the Serie A side could demand a fee of up to €60m (£50m).

Why Ederson's arrival could be perfect for Mainoo

The Atalanta man may not be the most high-profile of names, yet he has been earning rave reviews for his form in Italy in recent seasons, with former England boss Fabio Capello among those leading the plaudits:

"He is out of this world for his ability to combine running, physicality, technique and intelligence".

Part of the side that claimed Europa League glory last season following a 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen, the in-demand talent - who put in a "monsterclass" in that showpiece win, in the words of Statman Dave - could be the perfect partner for Mainoo in the centre of the park.

The 6 foot machine has chipped in with two goals and one assist in 17 Serie A in 2024/25, although his key strength lies in winning back possession, shown by the fact that he averages 2.3 tackles and interceptions per game, having recovered 5.5 balls per game also.

That supports claims from his club colleague Marten de Roon, who said that it is his "speed and recovery ability that no one else has". He's simply a true workhorse.

What also sets him apart from the aforementioned Ugarte, for instance, is his ability to break the lines and influence proceedings in an attacking sense, showcased by the fact that he averages 6.43 progressive passes per 90 across the last 365 days. The Uruguayan, by contrast, averages just 3.42 in that regard.

Ederson's Serie A season in numbers 17 games (16 starts) 2 goals 1 assist 3 big chances created 0.9 key passes* 87% pass accuracy* 1.2 interceptions* 1.1 tackles* 5.5 balls recovered* 54% total duels won* 63% aerial duels won* Stats via Sofascore (*per game)

That ensures that he could be the man to pick out a marauding Mainoo in advanced areas, with Ederson also providing the benefit of having operated in a 3-4-3 system in Bergamo under Gian Piero Gasperini.

The same could be said of Ugarte, yet that pairing with Mainoo simply isn't working at present, hence the need to acquire a fresh face - preferably in the New Year.

Equally, there's also a world in which Ederson could partner Ugarte, thus freeing up Mainoo to take on one of the two number ten berths behind the striker, with the presence of two such athletic midfielders behind him allowing the undoubtedly gifted diamond to shine once again.