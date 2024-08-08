Manchester United begin their competitive season on Saturday afternoon when they face their big rivals Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in the traditional season opener, the Community Shield. It is a repeat of the FA Cup final from last season, in which United ran out 2-1 victors thanks to goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

Following their return to Wembley on Saturday at 3pm, the Red Devils’ first day of the Premier League season sees them host Fulham at Old Trafford. That fixture is the Friday night slot, meaning it is the first game of the English top-flight season, in which they will be hoping to get off to a winning start.

United’s first away trip sees them travel down south to face Brighton and Hove Albion at the AMEX, before their final game before the September international break is a crunch clash against another huge rival, Liverpool, at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side still need to add some depth to their squad, having signed two players so far this summer, Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee. Recently, they have been linked with a midfielder who could add quality and depth to United’s squad ahead of next season.

Man United target Bundesliga midfielder

The player in question here is Borussia Monchengladbach and French midfielder Manu Kone. The 23-year-old, who is currently representing his nation at the Olympic Games, has impressed for Monchengladbach in recent times and has now been linked with a move away during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Graeme Bailey, Kone is one of the names on a sizeable list of defensive midfielders currently being considered by United as they look to strengthen in the centre of the park. Bailey explains a potential deal for the midfielder has ‘been discussed internally’ at Old Trafford.

Indeed, a deal certainly seems plausible for the young midfielder this summer. The report from Bailey states that Kone is ready to leave Monchengladbach this summer, and the club themselves are ready to part ways with him as well.

In terms of a price, the French Olympian could cost less than £30m this summer, and given the fact the club and the player want the move, it does not seem hard to get over the line. Bailey explains the Frenchman has ‘fans within the club’ at United, too.

Why Kone would be a good signing

Kone struggled with a couple of injuries last season and only played 22 times in the Bundesliga last term. However, he was still a key player when he was fit, and started 18 times out of those 22 appearances in total.

In terms of his profile, Kone is a tough-tackling, tenacious ball-winner who was described by football talent scout Jacek Kulig as a “one-man army” in the centre of the park. He excels in a double pivot and could be a perfect player to unlock Mainoo, United’s 19-year-old starlet in midfield.

Given the Frenchman’s ability off the ball would certainly allow Mainoo to flourish in the second and third phases of the game. The 23-year-old is excellent out of possession, and averages 6.4 ball recoveries and 3.46 combined tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes, according to FBref.

Indeed, having that defensive security behind him would allow Mainoo to progress play forward and operate in the final third. The youngster flourishes when carrying the ball, and is superb at receiving possession off the back line and looking to carry through the opponent’s lines. He averages 2.70 attempted take-ons per game and completes 1.46 of them. According to FBref, that ranks him in the top 9% and 8% amongst midfielders respectively.

Having the security of the Monchengladbach midfielder in the pivot next to him, an athletic player who can cover lots of ground and win the ball back quickly and efficiently will certainly give Mainoo license to get forward more and affect the game in the final third.

Why Kone can be the next Pogba

Not only is Kone good out of possession, but he is also impressive on the ball too. In fact, he has previously been likened to former United midfielder Paul Pogba, such as in this instance by Marco Conterio. The journalist likened the pair, explaining Kone, like Pogba, is a ‘dribbler with great physique and long levers’.

Although his time at United split opinion, there is no doubt that Pogba was one of the most elegant players in the Premier League, who, when in full flow, was exemplary to watch. His ability on the ball was second to none, and he glided with the ball at his feet, dancing past opponents with ease. He regularly contributed to goals and assists, with 2018/19 being a particularly exceptional season.

The World Cup winner formed an exemplary partnership with United’s talismanic midfielder, captain Bruno Fernandes. The pair played 79 times with each other in the middle of the midfield for the Red Devils. They combined eight times for a goal, the third most the Portugal international has with a single teammate at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes top 3 teammates by goal participation at Man Utd Player Games Goal participation Marcus Rashford 192 20 Anthony Martial 105 9 Paul Pogba 79 8 Stats from Transfermarkt

Some of those goals included one in the 2020/21 Europa League semi-final against Roma and two on the opening day of the 2021/22 season, in which Fernandes scored a hat-trick, assisted twice by Pogba, a game where the Frenchman got four assists.

Should United bring Kone to the club this summer, they could well see a partnership form between the Frenchman and the captain, similar to the one we saw between Pogba and the former Sporting midfielder.

Given the 23-year-old’s ability on the ball, and his similarity to the 2013 Golden Boy winner when looking at his ball-carrying skills and technique, United fans could well expect to see a similar duo form.

For a fee of £30m at the most, this is a deal that United might not want to miss out on, given Kone’s profile, age and the fact he could unlock Mainoo and form a deadly partnership with Fernandes at Old Trafford.