Sheffield Wednesday will be aiming to make it three wins from their last four in the Championship when they face off against Bristol City this coming weekend, Danny Rohl's Owls not quite waving the white flag on their season just yet.

The often dire mood around Hillsborough has been lifted somewhat by recent positive displays, with the South Yorkshire titans able to pick up wins against Birmingham City and Millwall owing to new faces such as Ian Poveda and Ike Ugbo excelling.

But, there will be even more cause for joy from a Wednesday perspective when it comes to the rising stars emerging from the youth set-up at the club with Bailey Cadamarteri and Pierce Charles being given more and more game time under Rohl.

The German manager could be willing to give more first-team opportunities to this promising right-back as a result, with the 19-year-old defender in question looking to replicate Liam Palmer's long-standing time with Wednesday after he came through the Owls academy.

Wednesday's next Liam Palmer

Teenage sensation Joey Phuthi has been in and around the first-team picture at Wednesday for some time now, battling to now make the grade in the senior set-up at the club after playing for both the U18s and U21s.

This season, Phuthi has been handed chances here and there to impress in the first-team side - notably given 28 minutes to shine in the FA Cup away at Coventry City at the start of the month.

The final scoreline might have read 4-1 in favour of the Sky Blues on the night, but Phuthi would have been pleased with his minutes regardless.

Funnily enough, the Zimbabwean youngster's only other taste of senior football came in the Championship against the same opponents late last year.

That was Phuthi's first ever match in the first-team fold at Wednesday, coming on with the clock ticking down as a late second-half substitute.

Yet, the teenager wasn't fazed by the big occasion and walked off the pitch with a 100% passing accuracy next to his name from a short but sweet five-minute cameo appearance.

Described as being a "dangerous" player by former Owls boss Xisco Munoz in pre-season - with Phuthi unafraid to join in with attacks as a talent adept at playing further forward in midfield if necessary - the 19-year-old is still some way off from cementing himself as a first-team regular.

Yet, with Palmer getting closer to the end of his extensive career now at 32 years of age and Pol Valentin being the only other recognised right-back option, he could be banging down the door for more starts at Hillsborough very soon.

Sheffield Wednesday's right-back situation

It will be a sad day for Wednesday fans when Palmer does hang up his boots, with the Owls veteran making 425 appearances for the club in total with 27 of those coming this campaign.

Yet, the die-hard Wednesday fanbase could well be reassured by knowing the future is bright with Phuthi waiting in the wings ready to come in and impress in the starting eleven.

It also wouldn't be completely ludicrous to see Rohl bed Phuthi into more games as an option off the bench, with 18-year-old hotshot Bailey Cadamarteri taking to the senior side with flying colours up top this season from out of nowhere.

Phuthi will want to replicate Cadamarteri's calmness to star when he's thrust into a similar spotlight down the line, bagging four goals for Rohl's Owls after making the leap up from the youth set-up look effortless.

Palmer will just continue plugging away and performing for Wednesday even so late into his career, not even thinking about any possibility of retirement yet.

But, with the crop of young talent coming through in South Yorkshire encouraging to see, those who will be gutted when Palmer does eventually retire can at least be somewhat relieved by potentially having another figure similar to the long-serving asset emerge in Phuthi.