An attacking coach is now a leading candidate to succeed Carlos Corberan at West Bromwich Albion, according to reports.

West Brom are now on the hunt for a new manager after it was confirmed earlier this week that Corberan had left the Championship club after just over two years in charge.

"Albion have reached an agreement in principle for Carlos Corberan to depart the club to pursue a new opportunity with La Liga side Valencia," the club said in a statement. "The 41-year-old is set to return to his homeland with the club’s gratitude and best wishes following a two-year tenure at The Hawthorns."

Chris Brunt, Damia Abella and Boaz Myhill will oversee first-team duties until Corberan's replacement is found, said the club, starting with the Boxing Day defeat at Derby County.

In an open letter to Baggies fans, Corberan said that he "cannot begin to express" how he feels about West Brom. “In my more than two years here I have only felt LOVE from this community and the decision to leave has been the hardest of my life. There will ALWAYS be a place in my heart for this special club and I hope one day I can return to thank you all for your incredible support.”

Heitinga a leading contender to replace Corberan at West Brom

West Brom's Sporting Director Andrew Nestor is to lead the search for Corberan's replacement, and according to Football Insider, he may have already found his man.

The publication reported on Boxing Day that Liverpool first-team coach Johnny Heitinga is a leading contender to be the new West Brom manager.

According to Football Insider, the Baggies are interested in the former Everton and Ajax defender because of his "experience learning in the Premier League under two top managers."

Before working under Slot at Anfield, Heitinga served as an assistant to David Moyes at West Ham United between September 2023 and May 2024. Prior to that, Heitinga had a spell as the interim first-team coach of his boyhood club Ajax, winning 11 of his 16 games in charge and playing an attacking 4-3-3 formation.

Despite West Brom's interest, Slot will be keen not to lose Heitinga, whom he heaped praise on after he stood in for him on the touchline during Liverpool's 2-1 win over Southampton in the EFL Cup earlier this month.

“John Heitinga is here with me for the first half of the season and I couldn’t have wished for more," said Slot of his countryman, per Football Insider. “A very, if I say talented I don’t rate him high enough because he’s more than that.

“He’s been a head coach before, still young but grew into our staff from the start in a good manner and has the same idea about football – that’s why I chose him.”

It does look as if a move to The Hawthorns could be one to watch for Heitinga, who beat West Brom four times as a player during his time with Everton.