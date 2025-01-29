The January transfer window is set to slam shut at the start of next week and Liverpool are yet to make a splash in the market to bolster their squad.

Arne Slot has not made wholesale changes to his playing group since his move to Anfeld from Feyenoord last summer, with just one first-team addition to date.

The signing of Federico Chiesa on a permanent deal last summer is his only bit of inwards business and that makes the Dutchman's achievements, being top of the Premier League and the Champions League, all the more impressive.

Liverpool smashed Ipswich Town 4-1 at Anfield at the weekend to ensure that their six-point lead at the top of the table remains, as they go in search of a second Premier League title in their history.

Whilst the Reds may not want to make any rash decisions by panicking and signing a player midway through the season in an attempt to improve the squad, they can still identify targets ahead of the summer.

The Merseyside giants are, in fact, reportedly looking at a potential signing to arrive at Anfield at the end of the season to bolster their squad for the 2025/26 campaign.

Will he be a replacement for Mo Salah at Anfield or will they play alongside him? Only time will tell...

Why Liverpool must agree new Salah deal

The Egypt international has been in staggering form for the Reds this season in the Premier League and the Champions League, and keeping him on an extended contract should be a priority for FSG.

TEAMtalk reported last week that Salah's preference remains to be stay at Liverpool beyond the end of his current contract, which expires in the summer, but all parties must find a middle ground in negotiations.

The outlet claimed that the forward would like a three-year extension on £400k-per-week and that his age, 33, may be why the club have not immediately placed that offer on the table.

Salah, who scored his 200th goal for Liverpool more than a year ago, currently tops the Premier League for goals (19) and assists (13), which speaks to how influential he has been for the club in their pursuit of the title.

The Reds legend has also scored three goals and provided four assists in seven appearances in the Champions League this term, which shows that he has been consistently prolific in the final third domestically and in Europe.

Perhaps the addition of this new face could prevent him from leaving...

Liverpool eyeing perfect Salah teammate in the transfer window

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are one of a number of clubs that lining up a possible swoop to sign Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki.

The report claims that the Reds, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur are just three of a host of English sides keeping tabs on the French ace's situation with the Ligue 1 side.

It states that his representatives are trying to find him a move away from the French outfit and that he could be available for a fee as little as €21m (£18m), as they are 'actively' looking for a transfer for him.

CaughtOffside adds that Manchester United and Liverpool have both enquired about the possibility of a swoop for the France U21 international, but reveals that a move this month is unlikely, due to the window closing next week.

The report states that the Red Devils and the Premier League leaders would prefer to wait until the summer to sign the 21-year-old magician to bolster their respective squads.

It also adds that there is set to be competition from abroad as the likes of Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on the Ligue 1 starlet, although it remains to be seen whether or not Leverkusen's swoop for Emi Buendia from Aston Villa alters their stance on Cherki.

Whilst Liverpool fans may have to wait until next season to see the French wizard in a Liverpool shirt, if they win the race for his services in the summer, it could be worth the wait to see him alongside Salah at Anfield.

Why Rayan Cherki would be a dream for Mo Salah

If the club manage to keep hold of the Egypt international heading into the 2025/26 campaign, Slot could land a dream signing for the winger by bringing Cherki to Anfield in the summer transfer window.

As aforementioned, Salah is an incredibly lethal goalscorer who has the ability to consistently find the back of the net from a right wing position for Liverpool, both in the Premier League and in the Champions League.

Cherki, who was described as "outrageous" by journalist Dean Jones, is a creative midfielder who could help to supply the left-footed marksman with an ample supply of chances to find the back of the net.

The chart above shows that the Frenchman ranks within the top 1% of midfielders in the Men's Big 5 Leagues and European competitions in almost every meaningful final third statistic per 90 over the last 365 days of action for Lyon.

This shows that he is one of the best players in his position in Europe at creating high-quality opportunities for his teammates, whilst also being able to chip in with goals of his own.

Rayan Cherki (24/25) Ligue 1 Europa League Appearances (starts) 15 (10) 6 (5) Goals 3 2 Big chances created 8 8 Key passes per game 2.5 3.7 Assists 3 4 Dribbles completed per game 2.1 3.0 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Cherki has caught the eye in Ligue 1 and the Europa League this season with his ability to create 'big chances', with 16 created in 15 starts.

These statistics show that the 21-year-old magician has the ability to consistently split open opposition defences with his creative quality at the top end of the pitch, which means that he could be a dream partner for Salah in the final third next season.

If the Egypt international puts pen to paper on a new deal, he could benefit from Cherki's key passes and the 'big chances' he creates to continue to score goals week-in-week-out for Liverpool in the 2025/26 campaign and beyond.