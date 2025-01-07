It’s no secret that Chelsea have been known to splash the cash in recent years, especially since the arrival of American businessman Todd Boehly back in May 2022.

He’s splashed over £1.3bn on new signings since taking over at Stamford Bridge, highlighting his ambition of improving the current side for Enzo Maresca, whilst also keeping one eye on the future.

The likes of Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo and Jadon Sancho all appear to be worthwhile investments, impressing in the Premier League throughout 2024/25, handing the Blues every chance of securing a top-four finish.

However, the supporters have more reasons to be positive, with youngsters Kendry Paez and Estevao William set to join the club in the near future, with the pair having real hope of transforming into world-class talents down the line.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for another young talent, who looks set to depart the Blues despite arriving with real expectations, but has since been unable to break into the first team in West London.

Chelsea star agrees to join Serie A side

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea’s Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei has agreed personal terms with Serie A side Torino ahead of a potential permanent move this January.

The 21-year-old arrived at the Bridge back in 2022 from Inter Milan, originally joining the academy before loan spells with Reading and Leicester City, with the latter under current boss Maresca.

Expectations further increased after he won the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament award for the U20 World Cup last year, but ultimately has been unable to catapult himself into the first team this season - only making six appearances with none of which coming in the league.

The report claims the youngster is keen on the move, but a fee is yet to be agreed, with the Blues demanding €20m (£16.6m), but Torino are yet to match such a figure with their opening offer of €12m (£10m).

Whilst in the short-term it may be sensible to cash in on Casadei, his potential departure could see a repeat of one player who left prematurely and has since gone on to become a world-class talent.

Why Casadei could be a Salah repeat for Chelsea

Winger Mohamed Salah joined Chelsea way back in January 2014 from Swiss side FC Basel, looking to provide added quality to the club’s attacking department.

However, his time in the capital was unsuccessful, massively struggling to gain the game time needed to succeed, featuring just 19 times during his time at the Bridge.

He would subsequently spend various loan spells in Italy with Fiorentina and Roma, before joining the latter permanently in the summer of 2016 - a move that would catapult him into stardom.

The Egyptian bagged 19 goals in 41 matches, which led to a £34m transfer to English rivals Liverpool just a year after his original move to Italy - achieving mind-boggling numbers since his move.

The now 32-year-old has scored over 200 times for the Reds, managing over 20 goals in every campaign during his time at Anfield, with this year arguably his best - registering 18 goals and 13 assists in just 19 league outings.

Mohamed Salah's stats for Liverpool by season (2017-2025) Season Games Goals Assists 2017/18 52 44 14 2018/19 52 27 10 2019/20 48 23 13 2020/21 51 31 6 2021/22 51 31 15 2022/23 51 30 16 2023/24 44 25 13 2024/25 27 21 17 Total: 376 232 104 Stats via Transfermarkt

Looking back, the decision to prematurely offload Salah is one of regret, with the same potentially happening in the form of midfielder Casadei 11 years down the line.

The 21-year-old, who’s previously been dubbed as a "world-class" talent by journalist Tom Overend, demonstrated during his loan spell with the Foxes that he has the ability to thrive if given the opportunity but ultimately has found himself way down the pecking order as of late, just like Salah did before his own move to Italy.

Undoubtedly, he’s in serious need of regular game time to reach the potential he arrived with, but a loan spell would massively benefit both parties - leaving the door open for a potential first-team place in 2025/26.

However, it appears Chelsea’s loss will be Torino’s gain, with the permanent transfer back to Italy one the club’s hierarchy may live to regret should he thrive with increased opportunities back in his homeland.