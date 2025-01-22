Newcastle United's air of imperiousness dissipated last weekend, with Bournemouth running riot at St. James' Park and emerging as 4-1 victors.

Sometimes you just have to hold your hands up. Anyway, the Magpies had sailed through the festive period and boasted a nine-match winning streak before the Cherries came to town.

It's all relative. Newcastle have bounded into the top four and also dismantled Arsenal at the Emirates to take a commanding two-goal lead back to Tyneside in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Alexander Isak was nullified by Andoni Iraola's defence, but it was bound to happen at some point. He's been utterly breathtaking over the past few months.

The importance of Alexander Isak at Newcastle

When Newcastle paid a club record fee of £63m to bag Isak's signature, there was a general sense of awe in Tyneside. It was a significant sum, yes, but Isak had the capacity to become one of the finest marksmen in the business.

He might have suffered injury problems across his English career, but Isak has simply got better and better under Howe's wing and is now regarded as "the best striker in the Premier League" - by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, at least.

Experience over the past few years has fostered in the United fanbase a sense of belonging, a sense of determination among top Premier League and European outfits. The start of the 2024/25 campaign did not reflect the overarching vision, to be sure, but Isak has stepped up over the past few months and scored at an absurd rate.

Alexander Isak - Premier League Stats by Season Season Apps (starts) Goals Assists 24/25 20 (20) 15 5 23/24 30 (27) 21 2 22/23 22 (17) 10 1 Stats via Sofascore

He's reminded everyone that he's one of the deadliest, silkiest and most stylish forwards in the game, endowed with ferocious striking skills but also link-up play and intelligence beyond merely the realm of the goalscorer.

It's only natural that Europe's elite outfits should be lining up to secure the Swede's prized signature, with Arsenal in particular known to have a vested interest.

Newcastle will hope that they can tie Isak down to a bumper new deal at St. James' Park, but if they fail, sporting director Paul Mitchell is already doing the groundwork to sign a successor.

Newcastle lining up Isak heir

Eddie Howe has assembled one of the Premier League's standout squads over the past three years, shaping a middling team into one of potential at the summit of the European and domestic game.

Isak's sale is not something that the Toon want to consider, but if it did occur this year or next, figures as high as £150m have been floated about.

As such, Newcastle would have the means to go after a first-class replacement, and Viktor Gyokeres is the man at the top of the shopping list.

As per Football Transfers, United have actually held fresh talks for the free-scoring Sporting Lisbon striker as they continue to sweat over Isak's future.

Gyokeres, Isak's teammate with Sweden, has a €100m (about £85m) release clause in his contract but it's understood that the defending Liga Portugal champions would be willing to negotiate a lower fee at the end of the season.

What Viktor Gyokeres would bring to Newcastle

Callum Wilson is out of contract at the end of the season, but Gyokeres would not agree to a date with Tyneside to play second fiddle to Isak.

And indeed, why would he? The 26-year-old has been in devastating form since joining Sporting Lisbon in 2023, leaving Coventry City for £17m.

Last year, Reporter Harry de Cosemo called him "one of the most feared forwards in Europe" and it's clear to see why, with the sharpshooter's pace, power and potency in front of goal all coming together to put him in some rather lofty conversations.

Sporting won the Portuguese top flight last season and Gyokeres was crucial, posting 43 goals and 15 assists across 50 matches in all competitions. When comparing his Liga Portugal stats to Isak's (in the Premier League) this season, it's very easy to see why he is held in such high regard and why Howe wants him leading the line, should Isak depart.

Alexander Isak vs Viktor Gyokeres (League Stats 2024/25) Match Stats* Isak Gyokeres Matches (starts) 20 (20) 18 (17) Goals 15 22 Assists 5 2 Shots (on target)* 3.0 (1.4) 4.4 (2.2) Big chances missed 10 11 Pass completion 76% 73% Key passes* 1.7 1.9 Dribbles* 1.6 1.9 Total duels won* 3.2 5.8 Stats via Sofascore

Of course, you'd think that Isak would succeed in raising his level if plying his art in Portugal, an ostensibly inferior league in terms of overall quality, but it still points toward an exciting future for Gyokeres, should he move to Newcastle.

Not just a clinical striker, he's creative, combative and mobile, bearing all the traits that would be needed to slot right into a dynamic and energetic Newcastle side.

Moreover, he's proved that he can do it on the biggest stage and against the biggest opponents, notching an incredible hat-trick in November as Ruben Amorim's ex-side defeated Manchester City in the Champions League.

Hailed as a "powerhouse" of a number nine by data analyst Ben Mattinson, Gyokeres has everything going for him, and while Newcastle would no doubt have to tussle with some big names to sign him up, he might be tempted by his countryman's success in Howe's system and look to emulate him.