Despite only signing for the Blues last summer, one of the many names that seem to be on the chopping block at Chelsea this summer, is French defender, Axel Disasi.

Since the arrival of new manager, Enzo Maresca, the importance of on-ball qualities in defense has risen, and therefore it is believed Disasi could be further down the pecking order, than defensive peers such as Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill.

Disasi - who has caught the eye of Newcastle United - made 44 appearances for Chelsea last season in all competitions, scoring three goals, and contributing to ten clean sheets in his 3,690 minutes played, although the belief is that he could now be shown the door.

In turn, the Blues could look to acquire a suitable upgrade...

Chelsea transfer news

According to reports from TEAMtalk, Chelsea could make a move to sign Liverpool defender, Joe Gomez, before the end of the summer window. The Merseysiders are reportedly keen to sell the England international, and are willing to accept an appropriate bid.

The reports claim Maresca has made it clear to the club chiefs that he wants defensive reinforcements in the centre-back position, with Gomez being high on their shortlist.

Gomez made 51 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool last season, providing three assists, and contributing to 14 clean sheets in his 3,133 minutes played. He also played a variety of positions, making 25 appearances at right-back, 19 appearances at left-back, five in central defence, and even two as a defensive midfielder.

Gomez vs Disasi comparison

Like Gomez, Disasi did have to fill in at right-back a few times last season, due to the injuries of Reece James and Malo Gusto. The 26-year-old made eight appearances at right-back, and due to James's injury issues, any defensive acquisition would need to have that same versatility shown by Disasi, something Gomez has in abundance.

Gomez vs Disasi comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Gomez Disasi Passes Attempted 69.7 78.6 Pass Completion % 82.6% 90.0% Progressive Passes 4.89 3.90 Progressive Carries 1.98 1.05 Passes into Final Third 4.20 4.01 Tackles 2.37 1.15 Blocks 1.30 0.91 Interceptions 1.09 0.59 Aerials Won 1.83 2.51 Stats taken from FBref

Back in 2018, Troy Deeney described the £85k-per-week star as a "beast" of a player, claiming he could be England's centre-half for the next 15 years. Since then, it hasn't quite worked out that way for Gomez, only making 15 appearances for England, and not nailing down a starting spot for the Three Lions.

However, you can see the value in Gomez as a player, putting up good defensive action numbers, and being able to do so in a variety of positions. He doubled Disasi's tackle numbers, averaging 2.37 per 90, and nearly doubled his interceptions too, with 1.09 per 90.

Whilst Disasi averages more passes attempted than Gomez, and a higher pass completion percentage, this could be down to two factors. One being Gomez featuring more as a fullback last season, getting fewer touches and build up involvement than the central defenders, or secondly, due to the more progressive nature of his passes (higher risk).

Gomez averages 0.99 more progressive passes than Disasi per 90, 0.19 more passes into the final third, and 0.93 more progressive carries. This would be important for Maresca's system, having the ability to progress play through the lines, whether that's through passing or carrying.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

As such, the Liverpool man could represent the perfect upgrade in the backline, while also allowing Maresca to finally show Disasi the door.