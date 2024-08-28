Erik ten Hag has never been one to make wholesale changes, even after a defeat, but it would be safe to assume that the Manchester United boss will at least make one tweak to his side ahead of Liverpool's visit this weekend, by recalling Alejandro Garnacho to the starting lineup.

The Argentine is yet to start a game this season but has looked electric in each of his three substitute appearances to date, notably scoring the opener in the eventual Community Shield defeat, prior to teeing up Joshua Zirkzee on the opening day to help see off Fulham.

Were it not for a shock miss against the Cottagers - and the presence of a sliding Zirkzee against Brighton and Hove Albion last time out - the 20-year-old would also have two league goals to his name, illustrating just what a pivotal asset he has become under the Dutchman in recent seasons.

With 15 goal involvements across all fronts last term, Garnacho was the shining light of the attacking unit in 2023/24, with it looking as if United could still do with further firepower to help try and replicate the youngster's impact.

Latest Man Utd transfer news

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils could agree to a 'sensational swap deal' that would see Jadon Sancho join rivals Chelsea, with compatriot Raheem Sterling thus moving in the opposite direction.

As per the report, both players are 'surplus to requirements' at their respective clubs and could well move on before the window slams shut, albeit with any deal likely to be 'difficult to negotiate'.

This comes amid parallel claims that Sterling - who joined the Blues on a £47.5m deal back in 2022 - would be open to joining the Old Trafford side this summer, having been cast aside by new boss Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge.

This is echoed by The Telegraph who have suggested that United have even opened talks with the west Londoners over a swap deal involving the pair, with Dan Ashworth having been in contact with his Chelsea counterparts on Tuesday.

Why Man Utd should sign Raheem Sterling

There will no doubt be large sections of the United support who would turn their nose up at such a deal, not least due to Sterling's prior Liverpool and Manchester City connections, with the 29-year-old also boasting a grim record against the Red Devils, having failed to score in 26 career meetings.

But hey, if you can't beat them, join them.

It is hard to deny that has been an underwhelming stint in west London for the wideman after registering just 31 goals and assists in 81 games in all competitions over the last two seasons, albeit with that return far exceeding many of United's current crop of forwards in their time at the club to date.

Selected Man Utd wingers - club record (all comps) Player Games Goals Assists Total G/A Alejandro Garnacho 89 16 10 26 Jadon Sancho 83 12 6 18 Antony 83 11 5 16 Amad 24 4 2 6 vs Sterling (at Chelsea) 81 19 12 31 Stats via Transfermarkt

Equally, this is a player of proven Premier League quality having scored 123 goals in the competition in his career so far, ranking him 19th on the all-time list. This is a man with more league goals than the likes of Marcus Rashford (83), Ryan Giggs (109) and Paul Scholes (107) no less.

Arguably "unplayable" when truly at his best - according to pundit Paul Merson - Sterling also boasts 44 goal involvements in just 82 games in the Champions League, while also scoring 20 times in 82 games for his country, including netting three times en route to the final at Euro 2020.

What should also excite those of United persuasion is the Kingston-born winger's likeness to the aforementioned Garnacho, with the youngster deemed to be his most comparable player in Europe's top five leagues, as per FBref.

As indicated below, the pair come close in a string of attacking metrics, proving that Sterling could perhaps be a perfect fit on the flanks in Ten Hag's system.

Sterling vs Garnacho - 2023/24 PL stats Metric (per 90) Sterling Garnacho Goals 0.36 0.25 Assists 0.18 0.14 Progressive carries 5.45 6.25 Progressive passes 3.55 2.18 Shot-creating actions 3.86 4.18 Successful take-ons 34.1 36.6 Stats via FBref

With Sancho potentially on his way and the likes of Rashford and Antony - who scored just 11 goals between them last season - failing to fire, the addition of a fresh option out wide could be just what is needed to get this goal-shy side clicking into gear.

On the face of it, Sterling would not be a popular arrival at the Theatre of Dreams, but if his affiliation to Anfield and the Etihad can be overlooked, then United could well pull off an astute, last-gasp deal.