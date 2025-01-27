There’s no denying that Tottenham Hotspur have been hugely disappointing in the Premier League so far this campaign, placing huge pressure on Ange Postecoglou in the process.

No fan could’ve predicted that the Lilywhites would be occupying a place in the bottom half of the table with 15 games remaining, with the hopes of another campaign of European football all but over.

Injuries have decimated the first-team squad, often leaving huge holes and temporary solutions which have massively contributed to the lowly league standing in England’s top flight.

Dominic Solanke was the latest player to join the list of absentees, opening up another gaping hole at the centre-forward position, massively affecting the firepower available to the boss.

As a result, such a blow has highlighted the need for investment before the closure of the transfer window, with one player emerging on their radar in recent days - potentially being the perfect player to fill the void during his lay-off.

Spurs spotted scouting attacking star

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Spurs have been spotted monitoring Rangers forward Hamza Igamane in recent weeks after his impressive form north of the border.

However, Postecoglou’s men aren’t alone in the hunt for the Moroccan, with fellow Premier League sides Fulham, Newcastle, Brighton, Brentford and Aston Villa also targeting the attacker.

The 22-year-old has been in impressive form for the Scottish side throughout 2024/25, scoring 13 times across all competitions, including four in the Europa League.

The report goes on to state that the club’s hierarchy are working out a deal for the youngster, but are weighing up other options before the end of the window.

It’s crucial that the hierarchy make the right call with their investment, especially with the Rangers ace becoming one of a number of attackers touted with a move to North London in the last few days.

Why Igamane would be better than Brobbey for Spurs

Over the last couple of days, Ajax striker Brian Brobbey was linked with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with West Ham also another rumoured destination for the Dutchman.

The 22-year-old has struggled for goals this campaign, notching just one in 17 Eredivisie appearances, starting just nine of those games in the process.

However, after the initial interest in a loan deal, journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Lilywhites were no longer pursuing a move for Brobbey - leading to links to Igamane as the club look to make attacking reinforcements.

Despite the lack of movement for the Ajax academy man, it may turn out to be a blessing in disguise, with a move for the Rangers talisman undoubtedly a better option moving forward.

Igamane has outperformed Brobbey in numerous key areas throughout 2024/25, showcasing what a superb addition he would be should they win the race for his signature.

How Igamane compares to Brobbey in 2024/25 so far Statistics (per 90) Igamane Brobbey Games played 19 17 Goals & assists 10 3 Goals & assists per 90 0.85 0.36 Shot-on-target accuracy 42% 26% Shots taken 4.5 2.8 Shots on target taken 1.9 0.7 Times caught offside 0.2 0.4 Conversion rate 20% 9% Take-ons completed 2.1 1 Stats via FBref & Squawka.

The Moroccan, who’s been dubbed “outrageous” by analyst Ben Mattinson, has massively outscored the Dutchman, whilst also producing a much higher shot-on-target accuracy rate and conversion rate - showcasing his clinical edge in the final third.

He’s also registered more shots per 90, whilst also achieving more shots on target per game, having the nouse and eye for goal that the frontline could lack in Solanke’s absence.

Whilst it’s unclear how much a deal would cost Postecoglou’s men, it’s evident that the 22-year-old possesses a lot of qualities that could bolster the forward line - something which desperately needs doing this month.

Competition may be tough for his signature, but given his figures from the current campaign, Spurs must act quickly to secure the services of Igamane to prevent a top division rival stealing him from under their grasp and starring elsewhere.