Everton find themselves just four points above the relegation zone, sitting 16th place in the Premier League after 22 games played. The Toffees are the second-lowest scorers in the division, with only Southampton scoring fewer this season.

Top scorer, Iliman Ndiaye, has made 24 appearances since joining the club, scoring six goals in a total of 1,949 minutes played so far and put in one of his best performances of the campaign against Spurs last time, scoring a sublime solo goal.

However, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has had a tougher season in front of goal, scoring three goals in 21 appearances, totalling 1,569 minutes played.

This could see David Moyes' side acquire another striking option in the January window, to help ease the load of Ndiaye and replace the injured Armando Broja who is expected to be out for a long period of time.

Everton looking at new forward in January

According to reports from journalist Graeme Bailey, Everton have made contact with Ligue 1 side Monaco, enquiring about the availability of Swiss forward, Breel Embolo.

West Ham are also mentioned in the report as an interested party, with both clubs looking to strengthen their attacking ranks this window.

The reports state Monaco are ready to let the striker leave this month, having already signed a forward replacement. However, Italian side Como - managed by Cesc Fabregas - are said to have stolen a march in the chase for Embolo's signature, and therefore the Premier League clubs will face stiff competition.

Embolo has made 26 appearances in all competitions for the French outfit this season, scoring five goals and supplying five assists.

How Breel Embolo compares to Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Whilst Calvert-Lewin offers a brilliant outlet as a target man for Ndiaye to play off, Embolo could bring a different dynamic, possessing the speed to keep up with Ndiaye on the counter, which could make them an incredibly effective double team in transition.

Breel Embolo vs Dominic Calvert-Lewin comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Embolo Calvert-Lewin Goals 0.22 0.17 Assists 0.27 0.06 xG 0.62 0.35 xAG 0.24 0.03 Progressive Carries 0.95 1.26 Progressive Passes 2.15 1.03 Shots Total 2.63 2.64 Goals/Shot 0.24 0.18 Aerial Duels Won 2.22 4.71 Stats taken from FBref

When comparing both Embolo and Calvert-Lewin, you can see how the Swiss striker comes out on top. He is a more clinical finisher, providing more output with both goals and assists, but also contributing more with link-up, making 2.15 progressive passes per 90 himself.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Embolo was previously labelled as a striker with "raw pace" by analyst Raj Chohan back in 2021 and hailed for his "electric" qualities by FIFA's Tom Cameron. This could unlock more of Ndiaye's creative qualities, being able to carry the ball inside and play Embolo through, making clever movements in behind Premier League defensive lines.

If Everton managed to sign Embolo, they would have two different types of striker in the squad for Moyes to choose between.

One is more of a target man and an outlet from crosses (seen by his aerial duel numbers), perhaps being useful from the bench late in games, whilst Embolo could provide more pace and movement in behind for the Toffees.