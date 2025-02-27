One of the biggest challenges Manchester United have faced this season has been adapting Ruben Amorim’s new back three system. Under Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, but since Amorim’s appointment, that has changed to a 3-4-2-1.

Perhaps the players who have had to adapt most are those out wide. Some wingers, including Amad and Alejanrdro Garnacho, have become number 10s, whilst Noussair Mazroui has shown versatility, playing at both centre-back and wing-back. Patrick Dorgu was signed as an out-and-out wing-back, to bolster Amorim’s options out wide too.

Another player who has been used only as a wing-back in the last few months is Diogo Dalot.

Diogo Dalot’s time under Amorim so far

Dalot was excellent for United in the 2023/24 campaign. He played 50 times, scoring three goals and grabbing five assists, playing a huge role in helping his side to FA Cup glory. Former Red Devils captain Gary Neville said he is "the right-back for the future" at Old Trafford.