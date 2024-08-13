Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been an excellent servant for Everton during his eight-year stint at Goodison Park.

The striker joined the club in a £1.5m deal from Sheffield United back in the summer of 2016, going on to score 68 times in his 247 appearances for the Toffees in all competitions.

Last season, he finished as the club’s joint top scorer alongside Abdoulaye Doucoure, helping Sean Dyche’s side secure their Premier League status despite being hit with a combined eight-point deduction.

He’s since been linked with various moves away from Merseyside this summer, with the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle United just two of the sides touted with a move for the 27-year-old.

However, with the huge influx of new signings at Goodison during the off-season, he could see himself lose his starting role should Dyche and Co complete a deal to sign a talented youngster.

Everton could sign talented youngster this summer

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter, Everton are targeting a move to sign Barcelona forward Vitor Roque this summer.

The Toffees have already lodged an offer for the attacker but it has been rejected by the Spanish giants.

Roque only joined Barca back in January for a fee in the region of £52m including add-ons, but could only manage 16 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, with only two coming from a starting role.

He managed to find the net on two occasions against Osasuna and Deportivo Alaves, averaging a goal every 160 minutes - a decent return that could see him make a huge impact at Goodison should he arrive.

The Brazilian has undeniable quality, with his potential move to Merseyside arguably resulting in fewer minutes for current centre-forward Calvert-Lewin.

Why Roque is a better option than Calvert-Lewin

Despite his impressive form last season, Calvert-Lewin could find himself as a victim of the club’s ambition to push towards a mid-table finish in the Premier League this season.

Signings of talents such as Jake O’Brien and Iliman Ndiaye are examples of the added quality supplied by the hierarchy this summer, with Dyche needing all the tools to build on the impressive end to the previous campaign.

Roque could be the next in line at Goodison and when comparing his stats to the current Everton number nine, he’s dominated in numerous key metrics that could hand Dyche an added threat in attacking areas.

The “magnificent” Roque, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, may have scored fewer goals than Calvert-Lewin, but has averaged more goals and assists per 90 given his tally in significantly fewer minutes than the 27-year-old.

How Roque & DCL compare per 90 in 2023/24 Statistics Roque DCL Games played 16 32 Goals 2 7 Goals + assists per 90 0.6 0.4 Progressive carries 3.3 1.5 Shots taken 3.6 3 Shot-on-target accuracy 46% 39% Pass accuracy 73% 56% Stats via FBref

The Brazilian has also averaged more shots per 90, whilst posting a 7% higher shot-on-target accuracy rate than the Englishman - a key figure that could help Everton increase their Premier League goal tally of just 40 from 2023/24.

Barca talent Roque has also averaged a 17% higher pass completion rate, showcasing his ability to find a teammate and link up within the final third, handing wingers Ndiaye and Harrison with more frequent opportunities should he join the Toffees.

Whilst it may be a risk to splash the cash on a 19-year-old with no previous Premier League experience, his quality is there for all to see, allowing Dyche’s side to reach the next level.

He has an abundance of quality but has the potential to improve further given his tender age, with Everton needing to act quickly to segue his services amid interest from elsewhere.