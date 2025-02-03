It’s no secret that Tottenham Hotspur have been in the transfer market for numerous defenders in recent days as the hierarchy looks to provide Ange Postecoglou with the tools he needs to succeed.

Injuries have decimated his squad, with Radu Dragusin the latest player to suffer a long-term issue, after it was confirmed that the Romanian tore his ACL - subsequently ruling him out for around nine months.

Marc Guehi was on their radar first thing this morning after it emerged that Spurs had a £70m bid for the Crystal Palace ace rejected, which has seen them since move on to different targets.

Axel Disasi is another name who’s been mentioned as of late, but it remains unclear whether the Frenchman would be interested in a move to North London before tonight’s deadline.

As a result, they’ve shifted their focus onto another potential target, submitting a late offer for one player who could move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the coming hours.

Spurs submit late £20m bid for French talent

According to journalist Loic Tanzi, Spurs have submitted a late £20m bid to sign Burnley star Maxime Esteve before the 11pm transfer deadline.

The Frenchman joined the Clarets 12 months ago from Ligue 1 side Montpellier but was unable to stop them from suffering relegation back to the Championship at the end of last season.

However, he’s since starred in England’s second tier, being part of a backline that has conceded just nine times in 30 matches - currently enjoying an eight-game streak without conceding a goal.

Tanzi confirmed that the bid had been made for the 22-year-old who’s started every league game this campaign, but that Scott Parker’s side are demanding £30m to part ways with the youngster before the end of the window.

Any deal could allow Postecoglou’s side to forget about a move for Disasi, with Esteve undoubtedly the better option out of the pair for the current Spurs first-team squad.

Why Esteve would be a better option than Disasi for Spurs

Both aforementioned options would provide the cover needed in North London, especially after Dragusin’s latest injury setback, but if they are to progress as a club, the right addition needs to be made.

Kevin Danso arrived over the last couple of days, with the club finally landing the reinforcement they’d been craving, but he was yet another right-footed option, with Micky van de Ven the only left-footed centre-back in the ranks.

However, a move for Disasi would see yet another right-footed player join, with Esteve having the chance to offer a more balanced option for Postecoglou, especially in the absence of the Netherlands international.

When comparing the Burnley star’s stats with the Chelsea ace from the ongoing campaign, Esteve has massively outperformed him, having the potential to improve further given his tender age.

Esteve, who’s previously been dubbed a “quality left-footed CB” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has won more of the tackles he’s entered, whilst winning more aerials - making him the better defensive option out of the pair.

How Esteve compares to Disasi in 2024/25 Statistics (per 90) Esteve Disasi Games played 30 6 Minutes played 2615 364 Pass accuracy 90% 90% Tackles won 56% 54% Blocks made 1.2 1 Interceptions made 1.1 0.5 Clearances made 4.2 2.8 Aerials won 1.8 1.3 Stats via FBref

He’s also made more blocks and interceptions per 90, having the all-round skill set to be a key member of the squad, even upon the regular starters return to action.

Whilst £30m may seem like an expensive addition for a player in the second tier, Esteve has the ability to make the jump and star at the heart of the defence, having the chance to improve further in the years ahead.

Given his impressive stats compared to Disasi, it would be a no-brainer, with the Burnley star able to slot in and make an immediate impact given the huge difference in minutes played - offering a consistent figure, something which has greatly been lacking of late.