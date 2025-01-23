Chelsea have been known to conduct numerous high-profile deals through January transfer windows in the past, not being afraid to splash the cash in the winter months.

Rewind just a couple of years, Enzo Fernández joined the Blues in a £106.8m deal from Benfica - a deal which at the time broke their club-record transfer fee.

Mykhailo Mudryk also arrived during the same transfer window from Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee in the region of £88m, looking to provide added quality in wide areas under then-boss Graham Potter.

However, the Ukrainian has been unable to make any form of positive impact at Stamford Bridge since his big-money move, scoring just ten times in his 73 appearances.

Such form has led to the club dipping into the transfer market this month to try and improve the options available at Enzo Maresca’s disposal for the rest of the Premier League season and beyond.

Chelsea’s hunt for a new winger in January

Alejandro Garnacho has been one name that has been mentioned over a move to West London in recent weeks, with current side Manchester United open to parting ways with the Argentine this month.

The 20-year-old has made 32 appearances throughout 2024/25, scoring eight times, leading to interest from the Blues and Napoli, with the Red Devils demanding a fee in the region of £55m to sell their star youngster.

Another name that has been thrown into the mix is Borussia Dortmund’s English attacker Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, but Maresca’s side would face huge competition from Liverpool for his signature.

Both sides have sent scouts to watch the talented youngster, but neither have yet made an offer to prise the former Manchester City academy star away from the Bundesliga outfit.

With no progress yet to be made on either of the two deals, time is ticking with the window having less than two weeks left until it slams shut, which could see the club target alternative options.

Chelsea could land winger who’s better than Gittens

Given the nature of the targets which have regularly cropped up in recent weeks, it’s evident that Maresca and the hierarchy feel as though a winger is needed between now and the end of the month.

Garnacho and Gittens have emerged as two of the leading candidates to fulfil the positions in wide areas, but with time running out in the window, other players may need to be considered over a move to West London.

The Blues have been the home to numerous attacking stars and could land themselves another one in the form of Atlético Bilbao winger Nico Williams, who has previously been of interest to Maresca.

The Spaniard was linked with a move to the Bridge at the start of January, but no progress has been made in a deal to land the 22-year-old who currently has a £50m release clause in his contract.

However, when delving into his figures from the ongoing campaign, Williams has produced numerous stats that are better than Gittens highlighting what a phenomenal addition he would be to the Blues in their hunt for a top-four spot.

How Williams compares to Gittens in 2024/25 so far Statistics (per 90) Williams Gittens Games played 18 18 Goals & assists 4 10 Progressive passes 3.2 1.8 Shot-creating actions 5.2 3.1 Carries into the final third 2.8 2.7 Crosses completed 5 2.8 Aerials won 0.5 0.2 Stats via FBref

The Bilbao star, who’s been dubbed “one of the best wingers” by analyst Ben Mattinson, may have registered fewer combined goals and assists, but he's certainly a complete package when it comes to beating a player and producing a high volume of scoring opportunities. He has registered more progressive passes and more carries into the final third per 90 - highlighting his attacking threat.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Williams has also managed to achieve more shot-creating actions, along with a higher tally of crosses completed per 90, handing other players in the squad the ammunition needed to succeed in the final third.

Given his impressive form for Bilbao in recent times, the youngster would be a superb player for Maresca’s squad, offering the added threat he’s so desperately been hunting for in recent weeks.

His release clause could be a potential bargain - particularly as Gittens has reportedly been valued at £85m - and if he is to carry over his superb form from LaLiga to the Premier League, it could be a wonderful piece of business.