Victor Osimhen, Jonathan David and Julian Alvarez are just three names that have been linked with a move to Chelsea during the ongoing transfer window.

From these respective links, it’s evident that new boss Enzo Maresca wants a world-class centre-forward to give himself the best possible chance of returning to the Premier League’s top four.

However, the Blues didn’t look short of goals in England’s top four last season, scoring 77 goals - the fifth-highest tally of any side in the division.

Cole Palmer topped the goalscoring charts with 22 goals in his first season at Stamford Bridge, with Nicolas Jackson achieving a total of 14 in his first campaign in English football.

Despite the duo’s respective tallies, the Blues are still eyeing a new talisman, with the club set to rival another Premier League side for a very talented goalscorer.

Chelsea interested in £86m forward this summer

According to Football Transfers, Chelsea are set to rival Arsenal for the signature of Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

The 26-year-old Swedish international registered a staggering 29 goals and ten assists in his 33 matches in Liga Portugal last season - making him the division’s top scorer by eight goals.

Football Transfers' report states that the two Premier League sides are the only options for Gyokeres this window after Italian outfit Napoli pulled out of the race for his services.

Antonio Conte’s side have undoubtedly been priced out of a move for the former Coventry City man, after Sporting set a £86m price tag to prise him away from the Portuguese club ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Chelsea’s interest in the striker could spell the end of their desire to sign another forward, with Gyokeres undoubtedly a better option for Maresca next season.

Why Gyokeres would be a better option than Isak for Chelsea

In recent weeks, rumours have been circulating over a potential move for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, with Eddie Howe’s side wanting a fee of over £100m for his star man this summer.

The fee touted is hardly a surprise, given his goalscoring tally from last season, which saw the 24-year-old score 21 times in his 27 Premier League appearances.

His tally would undoubtedly provide the added goalscoring threat Maresca is looking for, but the club would be better off opting for a move for Sporting striker Gyokeres instead.

He managed to finish the previous campaign with 16 more goal contributions than the Newcastle ace, whilst also averaging more combined goals and assists per 90.

With the Blues wanting an out-and-out centre-forward, Gyokeres, who's been dubbed a "powerhouse" by analyst Ben Mattinson, would prove to be a better addition, winning over double the amount of aerials compared to Isak - giving Maresca the focal point that he’s craving at Stamford Bridge.

How Gyokeres & Isak compare in 2023/24 Statistics Gyokeres Isak Games 33 30 Goals + assists 39 23 Shots per 90 3.4 2.9 Aerials won 49% 20% Progressive carries 114 68 Goals + assists per 90 1.2 0.9 Stats via FBref

This season is a pivotal one for Chelsea as they aim to close the gap created by numerous sides above them in recent campaigns, having missed out on Champions League qualification yet again in 2023/24.

With the club already splashing out over £100m on two players under Todd Boehly’s watchful eye - in the form of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez - it’s crucial that should they spend a similar figure this summer that they identify the right talent, with Gyokeres undoubtedly more of a better fit for the Blues.