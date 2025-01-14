Manchester United’s need for a new striker has become even more evident after the last few outings, none more so than the meeting with Arsenal in the FA Cup on Sunday evening.

Although the Red Devils managed to get through on penalties in the clash at the Emirates, their lack of threat in the final third was notable, only managing to register four shots on target in 120 minutes of football.

Rasmus Hojlund was the man chosen to lead the line but failed to register a single effort on goal, also losing 100% of his duels, before being replaced in the 80th minute.

The Dane has now failed to score a single goal in seven matches across all competitions, undoubtedly contributing to the club’s lowly tally of just 23 goals in the first 20 matches of the Premier League campaign.

His subsequent run could see the hierarchy delve into the transfer market to try and improve the current situation, including one player who could prove to be a bargain down the line.

Man Utd target move for £30m star this January

According to one Spanish outlet, United have been credited with an interest in landing Sporting CP striker Conrad Harder before the end of the January window.

The 19-year-old only joined the Portuguese side in September but has wasted no time in impressing, scoring seven times in 23 appearances since his move.

The report states that the Liga Portugal side don’t want to lose the youngster, but could entertain offers in the region of €35m (£30m), potentially opening the door to a move to Old Trafford.

It would be a surprise to see Ruben Amorim raid his former club after his comments upon taking the reins at United, but Harder could provide an option in the short and long term in forward areas.

He would also provide an upgrade on another player who’s been touted with a move to the club in recent days, with the hierarchy needing to chase the Dane over a move for a big-money talent.

How Harder compares to Kolo Muani

PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani has been a name constantly touted with a move to join United this month, but the Old Trafford side face serious competition from the likes of Juventus and Spurs for his signature.

The Frenchman, who cost the Parisians £76m in the summer of 2023, has only started two Ligue 1 outings during the ongoing campaign, opening the door for a potential exit.

Amorim’s side have constantly been linked, but given the recent rumours over a move for youngster Harder, the club should put their focus into a move for the Sporting ace, who would be a better fit, whilst also having the potential to improve further.

How Harder compares to Kolo Muani in 2024/25 so far Statistics (per 90) Harder Kolo Muani Games played 19 10 Goals & assists 10 3 Progressive carries 2.1 2 Progressive passes 1.7 1.2 Shots taken 4.6 3.8 Carries into the final third 1.7 1 Goals per shot-on-target 0.4 0.2 Stats via FBref

The Danish international, who’s already been dubbed “the new Gyokeres” by one analyst, has outscored the PSG man, whilst also averaging a higher goal per shot on target rate - demonstrating his clinical edge in the final third.

Harder has also managed more progressive carries and passes per 90 in 2024/25, having the all-round attributes to star as a superb leading talisman for Amorim for many years to come.

£30m may seem like a hefty sum for a player who’s in the very early stages of his professional career, but his talent is there for all to see, already outperforming one of France’s leading attackers.

It would be a shrewd investment for the present and the future, handing the new boss with all of the tools to build on his impressive start to life as manager in Manchester.