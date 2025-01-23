Chelsea has been the home to numerous midfield talents over the years, with many capturing the hearts of the fanbase and leading them to success over various time periods.

Frank Lampard will arguably remain one of, if not the club’s most iconic players, producing countless moments of magic during his time as a player at Stamford Bridge.

The Englishman scored 211 goals for the Blues, still holding the record to this day for the most goals scored by a player in the club’s history - showcasing how important he was during his stint in West London.

Fast forward to 2025, Enzo Maresca has a talented crop of players in his hands, helping to try and secure the Italian a top-four finish during his opening Premier League campaign at the helm.

As a result, he’s been targeting reinforcements in the January transfer window, including one player who could return to England in the coming weeks.

Chelsea make enquiry to land midfield star

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have made contact with Juventus to ask about a potential loan move for midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian only joined the Serie A outfit in the summer, joining in a £42m deal from Aston Villa, but it’s a move that is yet to go to plan for either party.

He’s only featured in 12 league matches, starting just three of them, with former side Manchester City and surprise top-four hopefuls Nottingham Forest also in the race for his signature.

However, Romano confirmed that the Italian outfit are reluctant to allow him to leave on a temporary basis after his move just a handful of months ago from Unai Emery’s side.

Whilst a deal may seem tricky given the interest from elsewhere, it would be a superb addition for Maresca’s side, undoubtedly proving a better option than another player linked with a move to the Bridge.

Why Luiz would be a better signing than Mainoo for Chelsea

In recent weeks, Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo has been regularly touted with a move to join the Blues after it was confirmed they would accept a reasonable bid for his services to satisfy the division’s PSR rules.

No bid has been made for the 19-year-old’s signature yet, but the Red Devils youngster is a name who simply won’t go away, leaving the door open for a late move before the end of the window.

It’s unclear how much Ruben Amorim’s side would demand to part ways with their star academy graduate this month, but it’s clear that he would provide quality in the middle of the park - helping secure a top-four spot.

However, a move for Luiz would certainly be a better option, having that experience at the top level of the English game to have a serious impact at the Bridge to help Maresca in his quest.

When comparing their respective figures from the ongoing campaign, the Juve ace has produced various impressive stats, many of which have completely blown Mainoo out of the water, showcasing why he would be the better option for the Blues.

Luiz, who’s previously been dubbed “one of the best in the world” in a midfield position by one Sky Italia journalist, has completed more of his attempted passes this campaign, whilst also creating more chances per 90, highlighting his ability to create opportunities for his teammates.

How Luiz compares to Mainoo in 2024/25 so far Statistics (per 90) Luiz Mainoo Games played 12 16 Minutes played 414 1211 Pass accuracy 91% 87% Chances created 2.6 0.9 Successful dribbles 2 1.5 Dribble success rate 82% 51% Duels won 56% 48% Aerials won 57% 43% Stats via FotMob

However, the Brazilian has been just as impressive defensively, winning more of his ground and aerial duels than Mainoo, making him the perfect box-to-box option at the heart of Maresca’s side should he move.

Given the interest from other Premier League clubs, the Blues may face stiff competition for the former Villa ace’s signature, but it’s a signing that would hugely improve their chances of Champions League football.

He has the opportunity to make himself a fan-favourite should he make the move, providing the added quality and dimension that has often been lacking in the recent poor run of form.