After another near miss with relegation last season, it was crucial that Everton recruited well over the summer transfer window to try and help themselves pull clear of the drop zone in 2024/25.

The board invested a decent chunk of money into the playing squad, adding much-needed quality in various areas of the pitch to aid their mid-table ambitions.

Jake O’Brien was brought in for £16m from Ligue 1 side Lyon to provide that added defensive quality, but up to now, the Irish international has only featured for 26 minutes in the Premier League.

As for the forward line, Iliman Ndiaye and Armando Broja were both brought into the club, aiming to add goals after their measly league tally of just 40 goals in 38 matches last time around.

The latter is still yet to feature due to various injury issues, but will be hoping that upon his return to senior football, he can offer that threat in attacking areas the Toffees have been desperately missing.

One other player also arrived during the aforementioned window, looking to be a steady Premier League option for Sean Dyche on Merseyside.

Orel Mangala’s stats for Everton

Belgian midfielder Orel Mangala arrived at Everton during the summer on a season-long loan from French side Lyon, the same as O’Brien, despite only joining them permanently just a few weeks prior.

The 26-year-old is currently in his second spell in England’s top flight after previously featuring for Nottingham Forest in their first 18 months back in the division following promotion back in 2022.

Since his move to Goodison, Mangala has featured eight times in the league under Dyche, claiming just one victory in the process, against Crystal Palace.

However, when looking into his stats from his opening few months at the club, he’s produced some impressive numbers that rank him highly within the current first-team squad.

He’s won an average of one tackle per 90 so far this season, along with 1.6 successful dribbles per 90, which ranks him second within the squad above the likes of Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison.

However, he may be unable to retain his starting place under Dyche past January should The Friedkin Group pursue a move for one player in the upcoming window.

Everton targeting January move for midfielder

According to As Roma Live, Everton are plotting a potential January move for midfielder Bryan Cristante to try and bolster the options available to Dyche.

The 29-year-old, who is valued at £17m as per Transfermarkt, has made 12 appearances in Serie A so far this campaign, scoring just once in the 2-1 win against Venezia.

The report goes on to state that with Everton's prospective owners, The Friedkin Group, currently in charge of the Serie A side, a deal involving striker Beto could take place - seeing the Portuguese forward go in the opposite direction, allowing Cristante to move to Goodison.

The Italian would provide an experienced head in the centre of the park, undoubtedly being an upgrade on current option Mangala despite his impressive start to life on Merseyside.

He’s completed significantly more progressive carries and progressive passes per 90 than the Belgian, with his former boss José Mourinho describing the midfielder as “indispensable” during his time as Roma manager.

How Cristante compares to Mangala in 2024/25 so far Statistics (per 90) Cristante Mangala Games played 12 9 Progressive carries 1.5 0.7 Progressive passes 6.3 4.1 Passes completed 63 38 Tackles won 1.3 1 Clearances made 1.9 0.7 Aerials won 61% 17% Stats via FBref

Cristante has also won more tackles and completed more clearances per 90, making him the perfect box-to-box option for Dyche as they aim to fend off relegation once more this campaign.

It would be an excellent addition for the Toffees should they be able to pull off the deal for the £83k-per-week star, adding that needed quality at the heart of the side.

Any move including Beto remains to be seen, with the big-money signing potentially having a significant part to play for the Italian side in a deal that could see Cristante move to Goodison in January.