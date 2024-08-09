Everton boss Sean Dyche has a huge task on his hands between now and the end of the transfer window, trying to replace Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana.

The 22-year-old was subject to huge interest all summer, but completed a £50m move to Aston Villa a couple of weeks ago - a deal that was completed to boost the Toffees’ PSR standing.

His presence will be greatly missed in the middle of the park, with Dyche and the Everton hierarchy needing to find a suitable replacement for the former Lille talent.

Various players from all over Europe have been linked with a move to Goodison Park, but until now the only central midfielder to arrive on Merseyside is youngster Tim Iroegbunam.

There are still 21 days left in the window, but the club may be edging closer to agreeing a deal to sign one talent who could reignite his career under Dyche during 2024/25.

Everton want £150k-p/w talent this summer

According to GIVEMESPORT, Everton are exploring a deal to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan this summer.

The 28-year-old, who earns £150k-per-week, as per Capology, has endured a tricky last couple of years, making just 41 appearances in three seasons after his £45m transfer back in the summer of 2022.

He’s since been sent on loan to West Ham United during the previous campaign, making just ten appearances, which included a red card in the 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The report states that the one-time England international could be sold by Pep Guardiola’s side this window, but the Toffees are only interested in a potential loan deal after his recent lack of form.

Dyche could potentially allow Phillips to return to his former heights, whilst proving to be a better addition than one talent who’s also been touted with a move to Merseyside this summer.

Why Phillips would be a better signing than Richardson for Everton

In recent days, Everton had been named as one of multiple Premier League sides in the race to sign Reims’ Moroccan midfielder Amir Richardson after his impressive form at the Olympic Games.

It was claimed that a bid in the region of £10m could’ve seen the Toffees win the race for his services, but journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Thursday that the French side had agreed a deal with Fiorentina for Richardson, with the Toffees seemingly missing out on the 22-year-old.

However, despite the disappointment, they’ve been handed a great opportunity to sign Phillips, who produced some impressive figures despite his failed loan stint at the London Stadium last season.

The “fabulous” midfielder, as described by former England boss Gareth Southgate, averaged 20 more passes per 90 than Richardson last season, at a 3% higher completion rate - showcasing how comfortable he is on the ball, something which could be useful for the Toffees as they look to switch to a more possession-based system.

How Phillips & Richardson compare in 2023/24 Statistics Phillips Richardson Games played 20 28 Passes attempted 63 43 Pass accuracy 85% 82% Progressive passes 5.9 4.8 Tackles won 2.8 2.2 Aerials won 1.8 1.1 Stats via FBref

Onana’s departure has highlighted the need for a natural ball-winner, with Phillips the perfect man to fill that void, winning an average of 2.8 tackles per 90 - a figure that Richardson simply couldn’t get near.

Dyche has assembled a squad of aerial dominators and whilst Phillips isn’t the tallest of midfielders, he still managed to win more aerials per 90 than the Moroccan last season, making a great fit in and out of possession for Everton.

This season is a huge one for Everton as they aim to pull further clear of a relegation battle and look to cement themselves as a consistent mid-table Premier League side once again.

Landing a player once described as the "best modern midfielder" by ex-England boss Fabio Capello during the Three Lions Euro 2020 run would certainly help that aim.

The Man City man may have endured a tricky couple of years in the North West, but he still possesses huge quality that could allow the club to push on from the excellent end to the previous campaign.