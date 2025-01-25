We are rapidly approaching the end of the transfer window, and as things stand, Arsenal haven't signed a single player.

The Gunners' season is currently hanging by a thread, and while some might say that their Premier League campaign is done and dusted, there is still far too much football to play to give up that easily.

However, to give themselves the best chance of catching up with Liverpool and overhauling their significant points advantage, Mikel Arteta's side are going to need some attacking reinforcements.

Fortunately, recent reports continue to link the club with one of the most exciting players in the Premier League, a player who's so good that he might be able to coax the best back out of Gabriel Martinelli as well.

Arsenal target Premier League star

According to a recent report from GIVEMESPORT, Arsenal have maintained their pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha.

Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

In good news for the fans, the report has revealed that the Gunners are now 'increasingly optimistic' that the Brazilian forward is 'interested in completing a move to the Emirates Stadium ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut on February 3.'

The report goes on to reveal that the player's 'preference is to become the latest addition to Arteta's squad,' although as the Old Gold are understandably reluctant to sell their best player midway through the season, other reports have claimed that the North Londoners may need to pay up to £80m to make a deal happen.

It would be an incredibly costly and quite complicated transfer to get over the line, but given Cunha's immense ability, it is worth pursuing, especially as he could help Martinelli get back to his best.

How Cunha would improve Martinelli

So, to get straight to the point, there are two reasons why signing Cunha could help to get the most back out of Martinelli, and the second relates to the first: his output.

The Brazilian "monster," as dubbed by teammate Joao Gomes, has been in sensational form for Wolves in the Premier League this season, scoring ten goals and providing four assists in just 21 appearances, totalling 1689 minutes, which comes out to an average of a goal involvement every 1.5 games, or every 120.64 minutes.

Not only is that incredibly impressive for a team currently battling it out towards the bottom of the league, but it is also far better than the Gunners' current first-choice striker, Kai Havertz.

Cunha vs Havertz in the PL Players Cunha Havertz Appearances 21 19 Minutes 1689' 1662' Goals 10 8 Assists 4 2 Goal Involvements per Match 0.66 0.52 Minutes per Goal Involvement 120.64' 166.2' All Stats via Transfermarkt

For example, in his 19 league appearances for the North Londoners this term, totalling 1662 minutes, the former Bayer Leverkusen ace has scored eight goals and provided two assists, which comes to an average of a goal involvement every 1.90 games, or every 166.2 minutes, which isn't terrible, but it's not great either, especially as he's playing in a team fighting for the league.

So, this shows us that the former Atlético Madrid star is both more of a goal threat than the German and more of a creator as well.

Therefore, not only would he likely finish more of the chances created by Martinelli, in turn boosting his assist tally, but he might also provide his compatriot with more opportunities to score himself.

The second way in which the 25-year-old would help the former Ituano gem rediscover his scintillating form of two seasons ago is by simply occupying defenders more than Havertz already is.

The João Pessoa-born phenom's raw output, combined with his technical ability, would undoubtedly force opposition defenders to pay more attention to him than they do to the former Chelsea forward, which in turn should open up more space for the Gunners' number 11 to exploit.

Ultimately, Cunha has shown this season that he's one of the most dangerous players in the Premier League, and while he might cost an arm and a leg, Arsenal should do all they can to sign him, as he might even be able to revive Martinelli as well.