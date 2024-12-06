Every Chelsea fan will be loving life at the minute, with boss Enzo Maresca working wonders during his first few months at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian has guided the Blues to second place after the first 14 matches of the campaign, sitting just seven points off leaders Liverpool after their impressive recent run of form.

His side are unbeaten in seven Premier League matches, claiming a huge 5-1 victory against relegation strugglers Southampton on Wednesday night.

Maresca has implemented a beautiful attacking system that has led to 31 goals so far this season - the most of any side currently in England’s top-flight.

However, he could be about to add further firepower to his attacking department, potentially catapulting the club into an unexpected title charge in the closing months of 2024/25.

Chelsea targeting January move for £67m star

According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea are targeting a deal for a new striker in the January window, with a plethora of names put into the mix over a potential move to West London.

However, one player they appear to be interested in is Juventus talisman Dušan Vlahović, after the Serbian’s excellent start to the campaign which has seen him notch nine goals in his first 16 appearances in all competitions.

They would face competition from Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side, with the Spaniard also looking to solve their problem position to boost their own title ambitions.

Any deal for the 24-year-old would be an expensive one, with the report claiming that it would take a fee in the region of €75m (£67m) for the Italian giants to part with their star attacker.

Whilst on the face of it, it may be another massive sum for Todd Boehly to fork out, any deal for the towering ace would be well worth the price tag, especially given his comparison to one of Europe’s leading strikers in recent times.

Why Vlahovic would be Chelsea’s own Haaland

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been a dominant force in recent years, providing a constant source of goals for Pep Guardiola’s men in the league and Europe.

The Norwegian has registered 107 goals in his 118 appearances for the Citizens, helping them finally end their wait for a Champions League title back in 2022/23.

Haaland has also smashed all the English records, scoring 36 times in the same season, writing his name into history, and becoming the holder of the most goals scored in a single 38-game campaign.

However, after Vlahovic’s own impressive start to 2024/25, he’s been deemed as a similar player to the City star by FBref - a huge statement given the form of the former Borussia Dortmund talisman.

When delving into their respective figures from the ongoing season, the Serbian has matched or bettered Haaland in numerous key areas, leading to Italian legend Christian Vieri previously labelling him as “one of the best young talents in the world”.

The “phenomenal” Juve attacker, as dubbed by journalist Ollie Spencer, may have registered fewer combined goals and assists, but has shown his ability to be that focal point the Blues have been craving since the summer, winning more of his aerial duels.

How Dušan Vlahović compares to Erling Haaland in 2024/25 Statistics (per 90) Vlahovic Haaland Games played 12 14 Goals & assists 6 13 Progressive passes 0.8 0.6 Progressive carries 0.7 0.6 Pass completion rate 70% 69% Aerials won 1.4 1.1 Aerials success rate 47% 42% Stats via FBref

He’s also completed more progressive carries and progressive passes per 90, offering an all-round option that could allow the likes of Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke to continue to bolster their own goalscoring tallies with his service and hold-up play.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Whilst, on the face of it, any deal for Vlahovic would be another massive investment, he would be an option that could transform Maresca’s options in the final third.

No one could’ve predicted the Blues’ mega start to the league season, with any deal for the forward only enhancing their chances of either reaching the top four or doing the unthinkable and claiming title glory.