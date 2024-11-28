New Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has a huge job on his hands trying to transform a side that has constantly failed to hit the heights many have predicted them to.

The hierarchy has constantly backed the managers during their respective stints in charge of Old Trafford, but their investments have been unable to change the club’s fortunes.

Previous boss Erik ten Hag spent around £600m on new additions during his two and a bit years in the North West, finishing third and eighth in his two full seasons in the Premier League.

That responsibility to succeed at a club that has gone over a decade without a title now falls onto the former Portuguese international, hoping to replicate his success at Sporting CP, which saw him win two Liga Portugal titles.

However, he will have many dilemmas over the coming months, including the upcoming January transfer window, with questions needing to be asked about the futures of numerous players in his first-team squad.

Amorim’s midfield dilemma ahead of the transfer window

Cost-cutting is on the agenda for United over the next couple of months, with the new-look hierarchy committed to saving the club money in any way possible.

However, their accounts were published over the last couple of days, showing that the cost of sacking Ten Hag and appointing Amorim set them back around £21m alone.

As a result, the first-team picture may need a little shake-up, putting the future of some players at risk given their below-par performances for the Red Devils in recent times.

Youngster Kobbie Mainoo and summer addition Manuel Ugarte will undoubtedly remain at the club, with Mason Mount likely handed another opportunity to impress after the new boss gave a glittering review of the Englishman upon his arrival.

The likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen could find themselves in a precarious position, especially considering the former’s huge weekly earnings which see him pocket £350k-per-week at Old Trafford.

Such a fee sees the Brazilian pocket a staggering £18.2m in wages per year in Manchester, a massive amount given his lack of positive impact in recent months which has seen him hounded by Jamie Carragher.

As for Eriksen, he too earns a small fortune, at £150k-per-week, but unlike Casemiro, his contract is set to expire at the end of the current campaign with no new contract currently on the horizon.

Their combined yearly intake would see the hierarchy save £26m a season, undoubtedly fitting into the cost-cutting strategy they're trying to implement which has seen icon Sir Alex Ferguson removed from the payroll starting from next summer.

However, the funds generated from any departure could allow for a key addition that would set United up for the present whilst also keeping one eye on the future.

Man Utd eyeing January move for UCL talent

According to GIVEMESPORT, Man Utd are one of a number of English sides targeting a move for PSV midfielder Malik Tillman in January.

The 22-year-old, who’s previously played for Bayern Munich and Rangers, also has admirers from Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur after his impressive start to 2024/25.

The American has scored eight times so far this campaign, including three strikes in the Champions League, including in the comeback victory over Shakhtar Donetsk last night.

He’s a versatile talent, able to operate in a wide role along with attacking or central midfielder positions, making him a perfect fit for Amorim’s 3-4-3 system.

Tillman’s impressive performances in Europe have led to comparisons to Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham by FBref, a huge statement given the rise of the former Birmingham City star.

However, when delving into their respective stats from the Champions League this season, their PSV ace has matched or bettered the Englishman in numerous key areas - highlighting what a superb addition he would be for the Red Devils.

How Tillman compares to Bellingham in the UCL (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Tillman Bellingham Games played 5 5 Goals & assists 5 1 Completed passes 41 39 Shot-on-target accuracy 40% 29% Shot-creating actions 6 3.2 Take-ons completed 73% 46% Tackles 3.4 2.3 Interceptions made 1.4 0.6 Aerials won 1.2 0.4 Stats via FBref

The “world-class” Tillman, as dubbed by ESPN host Hercules Gomez, has registered more combined goals and assists, whilst managing to place more of his efforts on target.

Despite being an attacking-minded player, the American has won more tackles per 90 along with more interceptions - showcasing his ability at both ends of the pitch as an all-action Bellingham-type midfielder.

Whilst it’s unclear how much a deal for Tillman will set the Red Devils back in January, he has been billed as a £120m player in the making by former Ajax man Kenneth Perez. On that basis, it’s certainly evident he possesses a lot of talents that could be of use to 39-year-old Amorim.

Their current situation on the field is far from ideal, with the PSV star having the tools to provide a superb option in a variety of roles and help lead the revival at Old Trafford.