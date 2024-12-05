The air of invincibility around Arne Slot's Liverpool soured somewhat when Fabian Schar arced the ball past the hapless Caoimhin Kelleher's net, claiming a draw for Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Liverpool's nine-point lead has been reduced to seven, with Arsenal and Chelsea both winning and then Manchester City just behind.

Slot's staggering standards have given rise to title dreams, but Liverpool aren't a perfect team, and were proven to have chinks at St. James' Park, a stadium known to swallow the mightiest of teams into its maw.

There was always going to come a point when Liverpool would drop points, but it is the manner of the Reds' draw that rankles. Mohamed Salah inspired Liverpool once again, hauling two goals and an assist, but Schar's late riposte was a by-product of lacklustre defending.

The backliners aren't the only culprits, however. Darwin Nunez has long polarised the Liverpool and Premier League communities, and sadly, he did his detractors a favour with a woeful display on Tyneside.

How much longer will Slot keep him in the mix?

Darwin Nunez continues to frustrate

It's been an interesting season for Nunez. Though he's only scored three goals across 18 appearances under Slot's wing, there's a fresh, minimised focus to his tactical role, with headway made in dribble and duel success, for example.

However, the 25-year-old continues to be erratic and lacks the potency that his peers like Salah, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and the rest have honed over the years. In a phrase: Nunez leaves plenty to be desired, and endured a torrid evening in Newcastle.

The difference between the Uruguayan and Alexander Isak was steep. Where Isak thrived, Nunez toiled; the Swede showcased keen-edged clinical qualities, his counterpart added more wasted chances to the thick catalogue.

Match Stats: Darwin Nunez vs Alexander Isak Match Stats Nunez Isak Minutes played 90' 90' Goals 0 1 Assists 0 1 Touches 25 48 Shots (on target) 3 (0) 2 (1) Big chances missed 2 0 Accurate passes 8/12 (67%) 19/25 (76%) Key passes 0 5 Dribbles (completed) 2 (0) 9 (5) Total duels (won) 13 (5) 16 (6) Stats via Sofascore

Remarkably, Isak's goal-and-assist performance against Liverpool also saw him win more duels than Nunez, complete five key passes to his rivals' zero and, again, five dribbles to none.

You can't help but wonder if Slot watched Isak strut his stuff with a taste of bitterness in his mouth, jealous of Eddie Howe's number nine.

Liverpool won't be breaking the bank for a new centre-forward this winter, but appear to be doing due diligence on an upgrade up top ahead of next summer.

Liverpool eyeing new striker

Earlier this week, Italian outlet Calciomercato revealed that Liverpool are among the contenders for Inter Milan forward Marcus Thuram, who has been in fine fettle since moving to Serie A on a free transfer at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Frenchman is athletic, pacy and powerful and has a proven track record of bringing goals home for his employer, crucial in winning the Scudetto last term. However, financial issues are what they are and he would fetch a lucrative reward for Inter.

Though Inter are willing to negotiate his sale, they would certainly be seeking to turn a hefty profit. Thuram's release clause is understood to be set at €85m (£70m).

Marcus Thuram could be Slot's own Isak

Hailed as a "physical monster" by journalist Herve Renard, Thuram is dynamic and flexible in regard to positional placement. In fact, the Les Bleus star has played across a range of roles over the duration of his career and could be the perfect new weapon to stand proud at the front of Slot's system.

Marcus Thuram: Career Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Centre-forward 164 59 42 Left winger 92 23 12 Right winger 6 2 0 Attacking midfield 1 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

It's clear, however, that his goalscoring feats are best realised in a central striking role, where he has been exclusively deployed this season, returning ten goals and six assists across only 17 matches for Nezarruzi.

Aged 27, this would be the perfect time to bring Thuram into the mix, especially given that his movements and energy would make for a fitting Nunez replacement while also providing Liverpool with a new sense of security in the focal frontman.

Salah is an incredible asset, but Liverpool will come unstuck if relying on the Egyptian to bail them out too many times this season.

Sadly, Nunez is into his third campaign on Merseyside now, and it doesn't look like he's going to reach the free-scoring levels that clearly were envisaged. Thuram would be the perfect successor, not least because he carries not only similar properties to the South American but Isak too.

FBref record Isak to be a striker of similar likeness to Inter's attacking titan, with his clinical edge married to a forward-driven mentality, ranking among the top 18% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries and the top 15% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90.

Newcastle's main man ranks among the top 7% for progressive carries per 90 and the top 18% for pass completion.

Isak is more energetic in his production and boasts a better goal record too. That said, he's posted just six goals from 14 matches in 2024/25, albeit hitting brilliant form in recent weeks. Still, it's a testament to Thuram's levels.

Thuram is perhaps more combative than both Isak and Nunez, for he has not only won 56% of his contested duels in Serie A this season, as per Sofascore, but averaged 4.9 per game too - which is impressive for a striker, Nunez averaging 3.40 (39%) while Isak 2.40 (28%) per fixture.

He's the real deal, at the height of his game and having developed a taste for silverware. Liverpool would score a winner with this one, and must ensure that they act on their interest, should the stars align, and take the next step in their exciting development under Slot.