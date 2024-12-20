Newcastle United have emphatically won successive games at St. James' Park, and perhaps Eddie Howe's side are finally ready to reach their former level and remind English football of their quality.

The frontline is beginning to purr, but unfortunately, Callum Wilson won't be a part of any gains in the coming months, picking up another injury a week ago and facing an absence that will stretch well into the new year.

Alexander Isak is a striker of elite distinction, but Newcastle might be wise to invest in fresh talent up top, should they be serious about reclaiming a place among Europe's elite.

Newcastle need a new forward

With Isak in fine fettle, Newcastle have a talisman to push them toward achieving their lofty ambitions, but Wilson is out of contract at the end of the season and whether he will earn more than a smattering of minutes is open to question.

Callum Wilson - Newcastle Stats by Season (PL) Season Apps (starts) Goals Assists 2024/25 3 (0) 0 0 2023/24 20 (9) 9 1 2022/23 31 (21) 18 5 2021/22 18 (16) 8 0 2020/21 26 (23) 12 5 Stats via Transfermarkt

William Osula's involvement has been negligible since he joined from Sheffield United for £15m in the summer, and thus Howe needs to find a player who can serve as Isak's foil while complementing him too.

Well, according to journalist Ben Jacobs last week, Richarlison is on St. James' Park's radar and is warming to the idea of leaving Tottenham Hotspur, with his Premier League career stuttering in north London.

Tottenham signed the Brazil forward from Everton for about £60m in 2022 and would be looking to recoup a figure in that ballpark, though the Magpies wouldn't stretch beyond the £45m mark.

What Richarlison would bring to Newcastle

Admittedly, Richarlison isn't exactly free from injury issues himself, having only played seven matches in all competitions this term due to recurring muscular problems.

However, aged 27, Richarlison still has several promising years ahead of him, with his relentless running and thorniness across a range of tactical roles leading Ange Postecoglou to hail him as a "constant nuisance for defenders."

As per FBref, Richarlison ranks among the top 6% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 25% for assists and the top 7% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90.

Last season, though curtailed by injury during the business end, Richarlison was a menace after finding his feet and putting a miserable debut term behind him, scoring nine goals over eight Premier League games across the winter period.

His clinical edge has seen FBref record Newcastle's Isak as a comparable player, with the pair both athletic and mobile with prolific qualities in the final third.

Isak, of course, is able to sustain this over prolonged spells, but this would be a surefire way to replace Wilson with someone younger who could equally maintain the tactical flow of Howe's set-up.

With six goals and three assists from eight top-flight fixtures, it's clear that the Sweden international has something that cannot be emulated by any existing Toon member.

With Richarlison, perhaps, that quality can be mimicked, serving as the perfect cog to propel United right back to the top of the league with strength in depth.